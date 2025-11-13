MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

3 hours ago

MAFS UK 2025 has received hundreds of official complaints, all about the treatment of one particular groom. This series has been full of drama, toxic behaviour and arguments, but one thing has got the most people going out of their way to complain.

Grace and Ashley had a whirlwind journey in the experiment. Things looked shaky from the start, but along the way they really put the work in to try and make it work. However, as things progressed they had more and more arguments, and in the end realised they were changing too many elements of themselves for it to be a healthy relationship. After chatting to the experts, they both decided to leave.

However, this journey hasn’t come without its fair share of controversy. There were a record number of complaints for one episode in particular.

256 viewers voiced concerns over the MAFS UK episode that aired on Wednesday 5th November. In the episode, the other couples went on their final dates, whilst Ashley and Grace spoke of how their marriage had broken down.

Ofcom has confirmed the majority of the complaints received were regarding the treatment of Ashley, by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas. They had offered Ashley advice about his behaviour, and suggested it may have been misinterpreted by Grace. This was the episode in which Grace told the experts Ashley had tried to “pick the lock” of their bathroom, whilst she was in there.

This particular episode had the most complaints of the series so far. Prior to this, the dinner party episode after partner swap week got 166 complaints. The next most complained about episode was the second commitment ceremony, which received 81 complaints. During this episode, Sarah and Dean were put under the microscope, and Anita and Paul decided to leave.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.