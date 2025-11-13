There are loads of rumours about who Leah is dating after MAFS UK 2025 and it’s messy

4 hours ago

Right now, there are absolutely loads of rumours regarding who Leah might be dating after MAFS UK 2025. She said no at final vows with Leigh, and that was filmed a while ago, so now people are wondering if she may have moved on.

Whilst Leah has done a great job of keeping her relationship status under wraps, the digging from others hasn’t stopped. Apparently there have been a few hints on social media that Leah may have moved on after filming wrapped.

“There’s been a lot of talk about who Leah is dating right now,” a showbiz TikTok creator said in a video. She then went on to say people have been messaging her screenshots of an Instagram profile, believed to belong to Leah’s new partner. Apparently, one of the people who has identified Leah’s new partner is actually a friend of Leigh’s.

It was then claimed that “loads of people” have found the apparent Instagram of Leah’s new partner, and think there may have been a crossover from when the show was being filmed. Leigh also made a very shady post people assumed was about cheating, when she spoke about the kiss with Leisha saga and the ongoing drama of her saying Leah is over flirty.

Leigh said: “If there’s one thing I’ve recognised since watching these episodes back and seeing things for the first time, also hearing of new news recently, it’s that in fact my gut was right. It wasn’t just insecurity nor was it fabricated, I was right to feel that way because things did happen that shouldn’t have.”

However, Leah herself has commented on the TikTok video, and called the people claiming a crossover “very suss” because they all appear to be burner accounts, that have since been deleted. What is going on?!

Plus, earlier in the season it was reported one bride whose marriage didn’t work out is now dating a footballer. The bride involved hasn’t been named, but people are theorising it could be Leah.

At the time, a source told The Sun the couple were together on-screen right now, but didn’t last beyond the show or final vows. There was no crossover or cheating, but since the relationship broke down, the bride started seeing someone else. The new person in question is a footballer, who the bride has apparently known “for years” but they were previously just friends.

The source added after filming wrapped, the bride and her new partner became “inseparable” and things “turned romantic” between them. Could it be Leah?

