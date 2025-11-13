The Tab

Rebecca showed us her boujie house, but one MAFS UK 2025 bride is secretly even richer

I’m impressed!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

During homestays, everyone wowed at Rebecca’s incredible home in Liverpool. But, she’s not the richest MAFS UK 2025 bride, someone else is.

Rebecca has had a very successful career to get herself the home she lives in now. It’s no wonder she’s questioned travelling the distance and giving it all up to live with Bailey.

Rebecca works as an aesthetic nurse and clinic owner. She owns her own business, and has an estimated wage of around £50k. She toured her gorgeous home on the show – with spacious rooms, Instagram-worthy décor, and a dedicated office for her aesthetics business. It’s basically a mansion.

But, someone else is potentially out here with even more, we just didn’t get an insight to it.

It would seem the richest MAFS UK 2025 bride is actually Nelly!

She’s been humble throughout her whole journey on the show, but actually the bride with the most lucrative job is Nelly.

Our girl Nelly is SMART. She works as a cosmetic dentist, which has an average salary of £83k. Nelly works at Kissdental in Manchester, and specialises in veneers, composite bonding and Invisalign. She is the highest earning bride out of the MAFS UK 2025 cast. Later in her career, Nelly can expect to be earning in the six figures, according to salary prediction websites.

Nelly graduated from Sheffield Dental University in 2017, ranking within the top 15 per cent of UK dental graduates. She joined Kissdental in 2020, and as well as her current work has completed training in Botox and facial fillers with the Aesthetic Foundation Academy based on Harley Street, London.

Very swanky! Nelly has set herself up for a very long and successful career, and I love it for her. Who needs Steven anyway?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Where all the couples who made it to MAFS UK 2024 final vows stand with each other now

There are loads of rumours about who Leah is dating after MAFS UK 2025 and it’s messy

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

Latest
selling the oc agents cast

A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Claudia Cox

Some of their CVs must have been so empty

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited

selling the oc agents cast

A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Claudia Cox

Some of their CVs must have been so empty

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited