Rebecca showed us her boujie house, but one MAFS UK 2025 bride is secretly even richer

4 hours ago

During homestays, everyone wowed at Rebecca’s incredible home in Liverpool. But, she’s not the richest MAFS UK 2025 bride, someone else is.

Rebecca has had a very successful career to get herself the home she lives in now. It’s no wonder she’s questioned travelling the distance and giving it all up to live with Bailey.

Rebecca works as an aesthetic nurse and clinic owner. She owns her own business, and has an estimated wage of around £50k. She toured her gorgeous home on the show – with spacious rooms, Instagram-worthy décor, and a dedicated office for her aesthetics business. It’s basically a mansion.

But, someone else is potentially out here with even more, we just didn’t get an insight to it.

It would seem the richest MAFS UK 2025 bride is actually Nelly!

She’s been humble throughout her whole journey on the show, but actually the bride with the most lucrative job is Nelly.

Our girl Nelly is SMART. She works as a cosmetic dentist, which has an average salary of £83k. Nelly works at Kissdental in Manchester, and specialises in veneers, composite bonding and Invisalign. She is the highest earning bride out of the MAFS UK 2025 cast. Later in her career, Nelly can expect to be earning in the six figures, according to salary prediction websites.

Nelly graduated from Sheffield Dental University in 2017, ranking within the top 15 per cent of UK dental graduates. She joined Kissdental in 2020, and as well as her current work has completed training in Botox and facial fillers with the Aesthetic Foundation Academy based on Harley Street, London.

Very swanky! Nelly has set herself up for a very long and successful career, and I love it for her. Who needs Steven anyway?

