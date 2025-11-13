The Tab

Where all the couples who made it to MAFS UK 2024 final vows stand with each other now

There’s a lot of hate, and not a lot of love

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

We’ve just seen the MAFS UK 2025 couples decide if they want to carry on beyond the experiment, so now is the perfect time to check in with the couples who did the same during the 2024 series.

Spoiler alert: The 2024 series didn’t exactly give us much love. From the moment we got to final vows it was nothing but rows and breakups. And since then, the brides and grooms have given bleak insights into the states of their former relationships in the present day.

Here’s a rundown of which couples made it to final vows during MAFS UK 2024, and where they each stand now.

Lacey and Nathan

MAFS UK 2024 couples

via E4

Right from the start, Lacey and Nathan looked like one of the very few couples in the 2024 series who stood a chance. But then, they had one of the most dramatic downfalls in the show’s history.

The couple made it to final vows, and left the show together. It was later revealed they’d split just after filming wrapped. It was quickly looking much messier than first anticipated, as it was said things turned very frosty between the pair, leading to “bitter rows” and them blocking each other on socials. They then spent months accusing one another of being on the show for fame.

As for where they stand now, it’s much the same. They hate each other. They still aren’t on speaking terms, and are constantly making digs at one another in interviews. Speaking to The Tab, Nathan defiantly said: “She’s blocked and deleted and that’s the way it’ll stay forever!”.

Sacha and Ross

MAFS UK 2024 couples

via E4

For the majority of the 2024 experiment, Sacha and Ross were the golden couple, and looked like a certain for final vows and success onwards. They said yes at final vows, but broke up not long after.

They not only split up, but it was messy, and Ross straight up went public with a new girlfriend whilst the show was still on. It was reported Ross savagely dumped Sacha two weeks after filming ended. Sacha was said to have moved to Manchester to be closer to him following MAFS UK, but Ross left her absolutely “heartbroken” as he ended things with her.

He then completely aired the MAFS reunion, apparently because he didn’t want to face Sacha. After the show, Sacha and Ross both went back and forth doing interviews. They sadly didn’t really have a nice thing to say about the whole experience.

Sacha and Ross haven’t got back to speaking terms since the show, and are both now single.

Amy and Luke

via E4

Amy gave us one of the most iconic MAFS moments in history, when after weeks of Luke not listening to her when she said she didn’t like his constant innuendos, she told him the relationship was “done, dead, deceased.”

After this, she said more about her decision to end things. Amy wrote on her Instagram story: “I felt everything was just a performance to him and I really felt that with the cameras going off and on. One minute he was love sick, head over heels Romeo. As soon as the cameras were off he was like a stranger. I struggled as it made me feel uncomfortable and not genuine.”

Amy has made it pretty clear she will never speak to Luke again. She made a joke about when he said his biggest regret was not “terrorising her bumh*le” and said: ““No, I have not or never will speak to bumh*le terroriser/he who shall not be named xox.”

Polly and Adam

MAFS UK 2024 couples

via E4

God, remember Polly and Adam? The most on and off couple we’ve ever had. They argued basically 24/7 and then come final vows, Polly completely socked it to Adam, and he didn’t even get to say his. Needless to say, they weren’t still together.

Fast forward to the present day, and it’s much the same. Polly has moved to Australia, and even joked a couple of times that the move was to get as far away from Adam as possible.

The couple are no longer talking. Shock! Polly told the Mirror: “I haven’t spoken to him since the last reunion. I don’t see us ever being friends again, purely because there’s a lot that he hasn’t taken responsibility for. He hasn’t taken any accountability for the fact he still thinks he doesn’t owe me an apology after body-shaming me and bringing up our sex life on national television.”

