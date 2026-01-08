University of York honours four global leaders with honorary degrees

5 hours ago

The University of York has honoured four major figures from literature, academia, ecology and business with honorary degrees during its January graduation ceremonies.

As part of ceremonies this week, the university awarded Doctor of the University honoris causa degrees to Amish Tripathi, Professor Sir Simon Donaldson, Professor Sue Hartley OBE, and Dame Amanda Blanc DBE, recognising their exceptional contributions to society and their fields.

The honorary degree is awarded to individuals whose achievements reflect both outstanding distinction and the university’s core values.

Fastest-selling author in Indian publishing history

Amish Tripathi, one of India’s most influential modern authors, was recognised for his impact on literature, media and culture. He is the fastest-selling author in Indian publishing history, with 12 books selling more than eight million copies worldwide, and is regularly listed among Forbes India’s most influential celebrities.

Beyond publishing, Tripathi is a successful broadcaster, having hosted documentaries including the award-winning Legends of the Ramayan. He is also the co-founder of Tara Gaming, which is currently developing Age of Bhaarat, India’s first AAA video game.

He has previously served as Minister (Culture and Education) at the Indian High Commission to the UK, adding diplomacy to an already wide ranging career.

Innovation and environmental leadership

Professor Sue Hartley OBE, an internationally recognised ecologist, was honoured for her contributions to ecological research and innovation. She is currently Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield.

Her research focuses on how plants adapt to their environments and defend themselves against natural enemies, and she has played a major role in shaping environmental policy and public engagement. Professor Hartley has served as a trustee of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a board member of Natural England, and President of the British Ecological Society.

She was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to ecological research and public engagement.

A mathematical legend

Globally celebrated mathematician Professor Sir Simon Donaldson received an honorary degree for his ground-breaking work in differential geometry.

After graduating from the University of Cambridge and completing his PhD at the University of Oxford, his early research revealed previously unknown geometric phenomena in four-dimensional spaces. He was appointed Professor of Mathematics at Oxford at just 28 years old.

Sir Simon was awarded the Fields Medal in 1986, often described as the Nobel Prize of mathematics, and was knighted in 2012. He is currently Chair in Pure Mathematics at Imperial College London and has also received the Breakthrough Prize and the Wolf Prize.

One of the UK’s most influential business leaders

Dame Amanda Blanc DBE, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aviva, was recognised for her leadership in business and her influence within the UK economy. Aviva is a major insurance, wealth and retirement business and a significant employer in York.

Born and raised in the Rhondda Valley in Wales, Dame Amanda began her career at one of Aviva’s predecessor companies before moving into senior leadership roles at AXA and Zurich.

Since becoming Aviva’s Group CEO, she has been named one of the Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women of 2022 and The Sunday Times Business Person of the Year in 2023. She received a damehood in 2024.

The ceremonies mark another moment of celebration for the University of York, highlighting the global impact of leaders who work across creativity, science, sustainability and industry.