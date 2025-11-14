Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

5 seconds ago

Despite making it all the way to the reunion as a strong couple, The Tab can now sadly confirm that since MAFS UK 2025 filming has wrapped, Keye and Davide have split up.

Keye and Davide had a spark from the moment they got married on the show. They instantly fancied each other, and only had a couple of blips in their journey. The first came on honeymoon, when Davide wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to get a serious side out of Keye. But they discussed this, and Keye was vulnerable in talking about how he uses humour as a guard.

Then, they looked forever positive. There was a small moment at homestays when Keye made some questionable comments about his luxury lifestyle compared to Davide’s, but that was also quickly sorted. They said yes at final vows, and were still together during the reunion.

The couple are said to have lasted a decent amount of time after the reunion episodes were filmed, but have since called it quits. There are only rumours surrounding what happened between them right now, but if the rumours are true, it’s heartbreaking stuff.

It was previously claimed one couple make it all the way to end of the show, but have since split after it was discovered one half of the match was on a dating app the entire time. Those involved apparently “hate each other” now. Since this revelation was first made, it’s been claimed the couple in question is Keye and Davide, and Keye was “on dating apps the entire time”.

The Tab reached out to Channel 4 for comment, and it was confirmed the show would not comment, but that Keye and Davide had lasted a long time after the show.

