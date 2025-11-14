Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

There are pictures of them on holiday together

In the last couple of days, since the final vows aired, there’s been a lot of conversation about whether Leah has a girlfriend after MAFS UK 2025. And the short answer is yes, she does.

Leah and Leigh didn’t work out on the show. Whilst the MAFS experiment has been airing, Leah has done her best at keeping her relationship status under wraps. But social media tells all. There were hints Leah may have moved on after filming wrapped, and rumours here and there about who it might be. Now, photos tell the story we’ve all been after.

Earlier in the season it was reported one bride whose marriage didn’t work out is now dating a footballer. The bride involved wasn’t named, but people theorised it could be Leah. And they theorised correctly. The Tab can confirm after filming ended, Leah started a relationship with Everton women’s footballer, Maz Pacheco.

27-year-old Mayumi “Maz” Pacheco is a defender for Women’s Super League club, Everton. She was born in Ormskirk, and joined Everton from Aston Villa in the summer of 2025.

According to a source, Leah and Maz have known each other “for years” but they were previously just friends. After filming wrapped, Leah and Maz are said to have become “inseparable” and things “turned romantic” between them.

There are some cute pictures of Maz and Leah on a trip with friends, in Switzerland over summer. It looks as though they were there for the women’s Euros. “Had a lovely time with the Lionesses’ number one fans,” a friend said, attaching a photo of them together. There are also really swanky photos of them attending a Gala dinner together in October.

It looks as though Maz has got the seal of approval from Leah’s MAFS besties. Nelly, Rebecca and Leisha are all in the comments of her pictures.

“Face card,” Rebecca commented on one of Maz’s selfies, and Leisha added: “Slay.” On another, Rebecca commented “unreal” and Nelly added some fire emojis.

Awaiting them going official and hard launching on the grid!

