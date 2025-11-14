The Tab

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

There are pictures of them on holiday together

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

In the last couple of days, since the final vows aired, there’s been a lot of conversation about whether Leah has a girlfriend after MAFS UK 2025. And the short answer is yes, she does.

Leah and Leigh didn’t work out on the show. Whilst the MAFS experiment has been airing, Leah has done her best at keeping her relationship status under wraps. But social media tells all. There were hints Leah may have moved on after filming wrapped, and rumours here and there about who it might be. Now, photos tell the story we’ve all been after.

Earlier in the season it was reported one bride whose marriage didn’t work out is now dating a footballer. The bride involved wasn’t named, but people theorised it could be Leah. And they theorised correctly. The Tab can confirm after filming ended, Leah started a relationship with Everton women’s footballer, Maz Pacheco.

27-year-old Mayumi “Maz” Pacheco is a defender for Women’s Super League club, Everton. She was born in Ormskirk, and joined Everton from Aston Villa in the summer of 2025.

According to a source, Leah and Maz have known each other “for years” but they were previously just friends. After filming wrapped, Leah and Maz are said to have become “inseparable” and things “turned romantic” between them.

There are some cute pictures of Maz and Leah on a trip with friends, in Switzerland over summer. It looks as though they were there for the women’s Euros. “Had a lovely time with the Lionesses’ number one fans,” a friend said, attaching a photo of them together. There are also really swanky photos of them attending a Gala dinner together in October.

It looks as though Maz has got the seal of approval from Leah’s MAFS besties. Nelly, Rebecca and Leisha are all in the comments of her pictures.

“Face card,” Rebecca commented on one of Maz’s selfies, and Leisha added: “Slay.” On another, Rebecca commented “unreal” and Nelly added some fire emojis.

Awaiting them going official and hard launching on the grid!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

MAFS UK 2025 bride groom dating

Guys, you’ll never guess which MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom might be dating now

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Rebecca showed us her boujie house, but one MAFS UK 2025 bride is secretly even richer

Latest

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

olympics

The Olympics to ban trans women from competing, but this missing context proves it’s stupid af

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, critical thinking skills are dead

How to live colourfully at uni when everything is so grey

Faye Robinson

A York second-year’s guide to surviving seasonal depression

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

olympics

The Olympics to ban trans women from competing, but this missing context proves it’s stupid af

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, critical thinking skills are dead

How to live colourfully at uni when everything is so grey

Faye Robinson

A York second-year’s guide to surviving seasonal depression