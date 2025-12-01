The Tab

I’m A Celeb’s Shona McGarty is ‘BANNED’ from ASDA, and the reason is actually wild

Wait until you hear why

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The I’m A Celeb campmates have been telling each other some wild life stories, but one thing Shona McGarty has failed to mention is she’s “BANNED” from the supermarket ASDA. Yes, really.

All the way back in 2012, which is 13 years ago now, she was dared by one of her Eastenders co-stars to do something crazy at an ASDA superstore in Watford, and told to leave. She was 22 at the time.

Shona was dating her Eastenders co-star Matt Lapinkskas at the time, who played Anthony Moon in the soap, and he dared her to throw yoghurt around and smear it over herself.

She did it and they were asked to leave by security, and told not to return to any of the stores unless they behaved appropriately.

A witness told The Sun at the time: “It was disgusting. The man was opening up pots and looked as if he was throwing it around. Then the girl started to smear it over herself in a suggestive manner. I had my kids aged ten and nine with me and they certainly don’t need to see that in the shopping aisles of Asda.”

Credit: ITV

Jo Newbould, a Spokesperson for ASDA, confirmed the incident really did take place and said: “As with any customer found to be causing a ruckus in our stores, we politely asked the culprits to leave so they didn’t offend other shoppers.”

Four months later, Shona was then suspended from EastEnders for four weeks, for consistently being late. A BBC source told the Daily Star: “Shona failed to turn up on time on more than one occasion and was really laid back about why she was late. People are understanding when it’s once or even twice but her lateness was becoming a huge problem.”

“It regularly held up the filming of vital scenes and angered fellow cast and crew members who were forced to work late because of her. Like all soaps, everyone works long, hard days so when things are prolonged because of one person it doesn’t go down well on set. There were a lot of unhappy people so Lorraine [the executive producer] had no choice but to take action.”

Would the I’m A Celeb campmate actually be turned away if she walked into an ASDA 12 years later? Probably not, but it’s still pretty wild.

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

mafs uk 2024 groom nathan campbell with the love island girlfriend abi moores then rebecca and bailey from mafs 2025 who have split now

MAFS’s Nathan weighs in on Bailey and Rebecca’s split, after witnessing fallout at a festival

Claudia Cox

Finally, a first-person account!

