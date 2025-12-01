I’m A Celeb’s Shona McGarty is ‘BANNED’ from ASDA, and the reason is actually wild

4 hours ago

The I’m A Celeb campmates have been telling each other some wild life stories, but one thing Shona McGarty has failed to mention is she’s “BANNED” from the supermarket ASDA. Yes, really.

All the way back in 2012, which is 13 years ago now, she was dared by one of her Eastenders co-stars to do something crazy at an ASDA superstore in Watford, and told to leave. She was 22 at the time.

Shona was dating her Eastenders co-star Matt Lapinkskas at the time, who played Anthony Moon in the soap, and he dared her to throw yoghurt around and smear it over herself.

She did it and they were asked to leave by security, and told not to return to any of the stores unless they behaved appropriately.

A witness told The Sun at the time: “It was disgusting. The man was opening up pots and looked as if he was throwing it around. Then the girl started to smear it over herself in a suggestive manner. I had my kids aged ten and nine with me and they certainly don’t need to see that in the shopping aisles of Asda.”

Jo Newbould, a Spokesperson for ASDA, confirmed the incident really did take place and said: “As with any customer found to be causing a ruckus in our stores, we politely asked the culprits to leave so they didn’t offend other shoppers.”

Four months later, Shona was then suspended from EastEnders for four weeks, for consistently being late. A BBC source told the Daily Star: “Shona failed to turn up on time on more than one occasion and was really laid back about why she was late. People are understanding when it’s once or even twice but her lateness was becoming a huge problem.”

“It regularly held up the filming of vital scenes and angered fellow cast and crew members who were forced to work late because of her. Like all soaps, everyone works long, hard days so when things are prolonged because of one person it doesn’t go down well on set. There were a lot of unhappy people so Lorraine [the executive producer] had no choice but to take action.”

Would the I’m A Celeb campmate actually be turned away if she walked into an ASDA 12 years later? Probably not, but it’s still pretty wild.

Featured image by: ITV