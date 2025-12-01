The Tab

The tragic reason Alex Scott has already flown home after I’m A Celeb, breaking major rule

It’s also why Jess Glynne wasn’t on the bridge to meet her

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After being the first one voted off I’m A Celeb on Friday, Alex Scott has broken a major show rule by flying home from Australia early, and the reason is heartbreaking.

Just before the ex-footballer went into the Australian jungle, her girlfriend Jess Glynne’s mother suffered a stroke and has been really unwell ever since.

So, she’s decided to fly home to be with Jess during such a hard time, breaking the rules as celebrities usually have to stay in Australia until after the wrap party as part of their contract.

Credit: ITV

In an Instagram post after Alex was voted out, the singer revealed her mum’s illness is also why she wasn’t waiting at the end of the bridge to meet her girlfriend.

“I know people will wonder why I wasn’t there at the end of the bridge, so I wanted to share something personal,” she wrote.

“Over the last few weeks, my mum suffered a major stroke and needed urgent brain surgery. It’s been a really life-altering time for my family, and I’ve had to stay close to home. Alex would always want me to be where I’m needed most. I can’t wait to have her back by my side.”

Speaking to The Mirror after her exit, Alex said she now needs to “get home straight away” to be with Jess, adding: “She is my Jessica – I am going to go home and be her rock.”

She almost pulled out of the reality TV show entirely, but it was Jess who encouraged her to do it despite her mother being really unwell.

Credit: Instagram

“I knew there was always a possibility of her not being across the bridge, if her mum hadn’t got better, or if things had been getting worse, which they have been. But it was a big decision for me to not pass this opportunity, and Jess was the one that pushed me to be here,” she said.

“Jess was the one that wanted me to do this, so that’s why I wanted to go in and still make her proud.”

When she walked across the bridge and saw her friend Regan there instead, she FaceTimed Jess straight away, and “it was an emotional moment”.

Featured image by: ITV

