The I’m A Celeb campmate who has done the most trials ever, and won the most stars

1 hour ago

I’m A Celeb 2025 is well underway and it’s Aitch and Ginge who are being voted to do the most bushtucker trials this year, but which celebrities have done the most of all time? With the new 2025 rule meaning celebrities can only take on two in a row, it’s unlikely the winner will ever be dethroned, so let’s take a look back at a bit of jungle history .

The I’m A Celeb campmates who have done the most bushtucker trials ever

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas had done the most trials of all time, taking on a whopping 12 when he went down under in 2016, digital PR agency Motive PR reveals. He was a pretty big screamer who was scared of pretty much everything, especially spiders, so everyone kept voting for him over and over again, obviously.

Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett, Jacqueline Jossa, Roman Kemp, Janice Dickinson, and Matt Hancock are all runners up, taking on 10 trials when they were in the jungle. Closely following are Shane Richie, Owen Warner, Ian Wright, Nigel Farage, and Sam Thompson, who all faced nine trials in total.

It’s Corrie’s Helen Flanagan who has done the most trials in a row though, a whopping seven. In the first five of them, she didn’t take back any stars either. Yes really, a big fat zero. Matt Hancock, Katie Price, and Dean McCullough all did a lot of consecutive trials during their time in camp, too.

These are the I’m A Celeb campmates who have won the most stars for camp

Adam Thomas might have done the most trials, but he definitely didn’t bring the most stars back to camp. The winner for most stars is also a soap actress though, Eastenders’ Jacqueline Jossa, who bagged a pretty impressive 76 stars in total. Wow!

Behind her is politician Matt Hancock, who managed to rack up a nifty 72 stars across his 10 trials. After that is Roman Kemp who collected 65 stars, while other high performers include Shane Richie and Naughty Boy. I wonder where Aitch and Ginge will end up on this list.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV