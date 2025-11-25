The Tab
I’m A Celeb hasn’t mentioned it, so here are the new rules about how many trials celebs can do

The Bushtucker Trial rules have changed – so no more six in a row trials like Dean last year

Harrison Brocklehurst

We all know how it is on I’m A Celeb year after year: The general public pick one target who gets hounded to do nearly every trial. The more they scream, the more they whinge, the less stars they bring back – the higher chance they’re doing every trial. Not even just those things though, if there’s someone the public just straight up dislikes you can rest assured they’re going to hell and back night after night. Cough cough, Matt Hancock. But before I’m A Celeb 2025, it was announced that the rules with how many times celebs could compete in the trials were changed – the show however has not mentioned it. Here are the rules regarding trials in I’m A Celeb 2025 and who’s come closest to not having to do any more.

The new rule shakes things up

I thought at first when I read this rule that celebs could do maximum three challenges and then it stops – but that’s not the case. The new rule is basically that celebs can’t do more than two in a row – if they are voted for two they are then not eligible for whatever horrors lie in wait on day three.

A spokesperson for the show said about the rule change: “Show bosses are keen to give all campmates the opportunity to shine in Bushtucker Trials this year and are bringing in a new rule that after a celebrity has been voted for TWO trial in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day. This new rule means the responsibility for winning food is shared amongst more of the campmates.

Credit: ITV

“More campmates will have an opportunity to step up and play their part with viewers getting a chance to get to know them more, it’s their chance to shine.”

However, people have found a loophole

Whilst this was all done to switch stuff up a bit and give other celebrities a go of doing trials, the I’m A Celeb 2025 rule change has simply just resulted in people alternating between voting for Angry Ginge or Aitch. Poor Lisa Riley is actually the only celeb left in the series who hasn’t yet done a trial.

I wonder if they’ll keep this twist for the future or not, because it seems to have barely made things any more interesting – and Ant and Dec have never mentioned it on the show…

