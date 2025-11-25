York SU launches campaign to demand action on the student housing crisis

The SU says the university has not taken sufficient steps to manage the impact of 150 additional first years

5 hours ago

York is facing one of the most competitive student housing markets it has seen in years. Now, a report written by York SU Affairs Officer Lewis Parrey for Student House Finder has revealed that the university intends to increase its intake by 150 students in September. With demand outnumbering supply across much of the rental market, the announcement has raised concerns about how the university will house these additional students, and what the impact will be on future year groups.

The report comes at a time when rents have nearly doubled in six years and competition for housing starts earlier each year. The news has increased concerns about how the university’s growth plans interact with an already stretched rental market. The report argues that without coordinated planning, decisions like this risk worsening a system where students are “paying the price”.

The SU has responded by launching a public campaign urging the university, the council, local MPs and students themselves to push for meaningful, coordinated action.

Growing pressure on student housing

At the centre of the report is a clear concern – the rate at which student numbers are rising does not match the rate at which housing is being built, maintained or retained.

The SU’s campaign further outlines the problems students are now facing. Rents have been rising higher than maintenance loans, with York SU noting that rent is now one of the biggest causes of financial stress among students.

Quality is another major issue. Students often report problems including mould, leaks, broken heating, structural damage and even rats, conditions the SU argues have become “normalised” due to the lack of alternatives. With limited supply, many students feel they must accept whatever is available, regardless of condition. This imbalance has also shifted power towards landlords, who can raise rents or offer lower quality housing with little consequence. The Student House Finder report argues that the shortage of available student housing is at the core of this.

While the university has confirmed that there will be enough on-campus accommodation for incoming freshers, the SU stresses that this only addresses the immediate year. After first year, students enter the private rental market – the same market already struggling to accommodate current cohorts.

Parrey’s report emphasises that sustainable growth requires more than just guaranteeing first year rooms. It requires a realistic assessment of whether the city’s rental market can take on additional demand in following years.

‘It’s time for students to stop accepting these living conditions and call for urgent action from those in power’

York SU has launched a public campaign calling for a unified approach to solving the housing crisis. The SU believes that progress depends on the university, the council, local MPs, letting agents and private landlords working together. The SU argues that York needs a plan that recognises student housing as a long term, shared responsibility.

Image via YouTube

Speaking to The York Tab, Lewis Parrey said: “The state of student housing in York is one of the biggest issues affecting our students. The combination of poor quality and high costs have created a student housing hell in York. Students are working multiple jobs, instead of studying, to pay rent they can’t afford, to live somewhere that is substandard and potentially unsafe. It’s time for students to stop accepting these living conditions and call for urgent action from those in power.”

The campaign sets out several expectations for the university. It urges them to introduce full transparency around how university-owned accommodation is priced, to carry out impact assessments before making changes to student intake, and to provide more substantial and visible housing advice to students. The SU also calls for clearer communication about future accommodation developments, so that students can understand how the university plans to meet demand.

For the council, the SU is asking for consultation regarding new private student accommodation developments. It also wants the council to lobby central government for devolved powers that would allow rent controls, to reinvest income from housing civil penalties into student rent relief, and to ensure that a proportion of room in developments are fully wheelchair accessible. Additionally, the SU wants the council to use its existing powers to fill long-term empty rooms in private halls, particularly where high costs leave spaces unoccupied.

City of York Council’s housing lead commented on the campaign, saying it recognised the issue and works with universities and landlords to ensure standards are upheld. They also added that the city is preparing for more purpose built student accommodation. In 2023, the council introduced additional licensing for Houses in Multiple Occupation to improve housing standards in areas of the city with high student numbers. Addressing the need for improved housing quality, they said: “Housing standards are incredibly important to this administration and it’s absolutely right that every tenant gets a warm, safe and decent home for the rent they pay.”

The campaign also sets out expectations for York’s MPs. It calls on them to actively lobby the government to devolve rent control powers to local authorities, arguing that national change is needed to give cities like York the tools to mange their rental markets effectively. Rachel Maskell, York Central MP, agreed that the housing supply in York is not meeting demand, and that controlling rent is the only way to make student housing affordable for students in York.

The SU argues that York cannot continue to navigate these issues through isolated decisions and short term measures. Instead, it says the city needs a collaborative, transparent and long term approach that reflects the realities students are facing.

‘We’ll continue to support students with any housing issues they experience’

A spokesperson for the University of York said: “We know finding the right place to live at an affordable rent is really important to our students and we recognise the financial challenges many face.

Our priority is to provide quality, affordable accommodation while ensuring a diverse range of options that include self-catered and catered accommodation. Our rooms on campus offer a selection of rents to meet student budgets and preferences.

We’ll continue to support students with any housing issues they experience and provide them with information on the full range of accommodation options available. We are also working with our partners in the city to lobby for planning that takes student needs into account.”

Featured image via Google Maps