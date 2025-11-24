The Tab

Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

He kept that quiet

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

I’m A Celebrity favourite Aitch actually had a girlfriend just before entering the jungle, although they split before he jetted off to Australia. The reveal comes after he set off romance rumours in camp this week thanks to his very unsubtle “soft spot” comments about EastEnders actress Shona McGarty.

The Sun confirmed that Aitch and psychology student Lois Cottam ended things earlier this month, right before he entered the jungle.

A source told The Sun: “Aitch and Lois still have a lot of love for each other but they decided they are better off as friends. They enjoyed the time they spent together. Things ended amicably between them. There’s no bad blood and she hopes he does well in the jungle.”

Aitch and Lois, who are both 25, were thought to have been together for around a year. Their relationship was leaked by The Sun back in May, when he whisked her off to New York. The pair also holidayed in Santorini over the summer, managing to keep their relationship low-key the entire time, and Aitch didn’t post any pics of them together.

Credit: ITV

Before Lois, Aitch was linked to Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, and he dated model and influencer Lola Thompson between 2022 and 2023. Earlier this year he caused a bit of a stir after discussing an intimate incident on a podcast which referred to Lola, despite him not naming her.

On Friday’s episode of I’m A Celeb, Aitch told YouTuber mate Angry Ginge: “I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me.”

Ginge replied: “I think she’s really nice, if that’s what you mean yeah…”

Aitch confirmed: “Yeah, that’s what I mean,” with Ginge agreeing: “Yeah she is.”

Is there about to be a jungle situationship? Stay tuned.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
