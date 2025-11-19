The shocking reason Aitch got so much backlash weeks before going on I’m A Celeb

2 days ago

Everyone is becoming very fond of rapper Aitch on I’m A Celeb, but he was actually majorly cancelled online just weeks before going into the jungle.

He went on the 90s Baby Show podcast in September and told a story about one of his exes which really didn’t go down well with listeners.

Aitch spoke about a time he was on holiday in Bali and his girlfriend at the time got an upset stomach. He claimed that she accidentally did her business in the and he had to escape the room.

“I f**ing promise you all, I’ve come, I’ve pulled the covers down, she’s f**ing s**t all over the place. She’s s**t in her knickers, s**t on the bed, all of that,” he said.

Aitch was absolutely slammed for so extremely disrespectful and exploiting a very private and very personal situation that never should have been outed.

The rapper didn’t name any names, but people quickly began speculating it was about influencer Lola Thompson, who he dated for around 10 months from 2022 to 2023.

Lola herself then posted a response video confirming the story was about her, but accusing him of wildly over exaggerating what actually happened.

“I am going to address this story because if I’m being completely honest, I feel like the way that he’s described it is completely inaccurate and honestly I find it so vulgar and disgusting and so disrespectful, the way that he’s speaking about me that I’m just not gonna not say anything especially when it’s incorrect.”

She explained that she had Bali Belly and added: “I had done this in my sleep. I s**t myself in my sleep and it was like a little bit in my pants. It didn’t go on the bed, it didn’t go on him, it didn’t go f**king everywhere like he said it did. It just was literally in my pants and he wasn’t being all like ugh get away from me. He literally was hugging me telling me he loved me.”

This only made people call out Aitch even more. One person commented “Rate you for speaking up! That was hella out of order from him” while another added: “Sorry but he’s DISGUSTING for that. That’s a BOY not a man.”

Aitch never responded to the backlash. The Tab has reached out to the rapper for comment.

Featured image by: ITV