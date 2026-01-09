Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

1 hour ago

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing everA woman has spoken out about the moment she found out she was “allergic” to her husband, and the viral story is like nothing you’ve ever heard before.

Alex and Paul Klein got married in 2023 and decided they wanted to try and have children. Two years later, she made the shocking discovery that she was genetically “allergic” to him, and his DNA was attacking her embryos.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this week, Alex explained: “So, we started trying to conceive about a little bit over two years ago and we thought it would happen quickly and easily and naturally as you do. A year went by and nothing had happened, so I started having tests and they found nothing wrong. Same thing with Paul.

“We finally decided to do a round of IVF because they call it unexplained infertility. Unfortunately that round of IVF didn’t work and we were getting ready to go for a second round and I just had to put the brakes on and I said, ‘Something’s wrong here. I feel like my body works so and his work so we need to figure out what’s actually happening’.”

So, they found an at-home medical blood testing company who you send blood to in vials, and they analyse it in extreme detail and send you back the results.

“We went down to the pharmacy, got our bloods drawn, sent them overseas to Greece, and we ended up finding out that we have a genetic predisposition that makes me incompatible with Paul’s DNA, which is crazy,” Alex explained.

When two of their specific genes come together, they “kind of repel,” she said. “My genes kind of put the brakes on and say, ‘Let’s attack this’. And so, no matter what we had done at that point in time, it wouldn’t have worked, if we had tried IVF again or if we continued.”

They’re now doing a fertility treatment called LIT therapy, which takes Paul’s blood and injects it into Alex’s arm to build up a tolerance of his DNA, to hopefully stop the body from attacking it.

“I’ve been through a shot called Nivestim that we’re doing to raise my white blood cells, and we’re also doing Intralipid therapy, which

dampens my immune system. So, we’re really working on all these things to find the right balance so that hopefully, my body will accept him.”

Featured image by: This Morning