These three British stars pulled out of I’m A Celeb 2025, and it could have been SO good

Kieran Galpin

Since the show’s inception in 2002, people have always been divided on the usually questionable line-up, and the 2025 instalment has been no different.

Though we’ve got some young, fresh talent in the form of Aitch and Angry Ginge, your mum is pleased with additions like Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp, and Lisa Riley. Though personally I feel that the ability to appeal to a wide array of ages has always been a positive, once again, the 2025 I’m A Celeb line-up has been branded “the worst line-up in history” by British tabloids.

“This is the line-up for I’m a Celebrity and, as usual, no idea who they all are,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “I’m A Celeb line-up this year is the worst in a long time, with the exception of Martin Kemp.”

Though I’m not sure these celebs would have changed people’s opinions about the line-up, they’re certainly a gold mine for viral moments when the show’s viewing figures are in a bushtucker trial of their own.

Nick Ferrari was part of the original I’m A Celeb line-up

LBC

Credit: LBC

Controversially, I’m A Celeb has always platformed politicians, political commentators, or just objectively awful people with awful opinions. Case and point: Nigel Farage and Matt ‘social distancing doesn’t apply to affairs’ Hancock.

Journalist and broadcaster Nick Ferrari was initially pegged to join the 2025 I’m A Celeb line-up, but he pulled out when LBC allegedly offered to match his fee if he stayed on the air.

‘[Radio bosses] pledged to match any fee he was set to receive as they consider him such a vital and well-loved part of the LBC schedule,” a source told The Sun.

“Ultimately, Global was able to flex its financial muscles and managed to keep their man. If he had signed up, he would have been off air for up to six weeks which they were keen not to happen. Nick is really well liked by those working on LBC and everyone thinks he has played a blinder by getting a payrise out of it.”

Andi Peters allegedly turned down a six-figure payday

Andi Peters

Credit: Good Morning Britain

Andi Peters, who you should recognise from breakfast shows Live & Kicking, GMTV, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, reportedly turned down a six-figure cheque to appear on I’m A Celeb.

“I always say never say never,” he said on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast.

“I was asked to go into it this year. I get asked most years and I’ve always said no. The cheque is quite big. But I’ve chosen not to. It is well known that it is one of the best-paying shows on television.”

He also referenced wanting to protect his family, arguing that he just wants to do his job and go home. He’s not interested in the fame aspect of it.

He explained: “I come from the older generation. As far as I’m concerned, you do a job because you do a job because you like a job.

“If you work at a supermarket, and you finish on the till, you go home, and that’s your life, you don’t even think about your work until you get back there. Everybody has a platform to voice their opinion. I will never let somebody be horrible or mean or slag me off to somebody that’s a relation of mine.

“They didn’t choose to be a relation of mine. That’s blood. Therefore, I do what I do. They do what they do. And the two don’t need to cross.”

Angela Rayner was in ‘advanced talks’ but pulled out

Lorraine

Credit: Lorraine

The former deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, was reportedly in “advanced talks” to appear in I’m A Celeb 2025. ITV “felt it was going to happen”, but it ultimately fell through because of her intention to return to politics following the scandals earlier this year.

“She got really quite far – and her people – in talks to do this,” Guardian columnist Marina Hyde revealed on her podcast. “If you thought last week was chaotic for Labour, try and imagine this week if Angela Rayner was now basically running a proxy leadership campaign by the meme of eating kangaroo testicles on ITV prime time.”

Featured image credit: ITV

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

