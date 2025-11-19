The Tab

The three strange items I’m A Celeb cast are actually allowed to bring with them to camp

How are they allowed this but not makeup?!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

There are lots of items I’m A Celeb campmates are banned from having in the jungle. They aren’t allowed food, makeup, beauty products or basically anything that they could use to have fun. But, there are actually some really random items they *are* allowed to bring with them.

In the jungle, the celebs have to leave all of their luxuries behind and are stripped back to basics. This probably comes as a huge shock, seeing as they’re used to the finer things in life. They get paid a ridiculous amount to be in the jungle, but is it worth it?

Researchers from Northerner have shared the strict rules celebrities must adhere to in the jungle, covering everything from the number of pairs of underwear they can bring, to the regulations around smoking. It turns out there are three very precise items I’m A Celeb cast members are permitted to bring. Here’s what they are.

I'm A Celeb

via ITV

Deodorant

In season one of the show, there was a ban on deodorant. But, rumour has it, the contestants smelt so bad that the crew complained, and the deodorant ban was lifted from season two onwards. It makes sense!

Three pairs of pants

Rules about underwear are strangely precise. Three pairs of pants are allowed – no more, no less. The celebs are only allowed to take the absolute essentials in with them. While in season one celebs were only allowed to take one pair of knickers, this has since been extended to three (lucky them). That’s why you’ll see the celebs doing their washing so often whilst on the show.

I'm A Celeb

via ITV

Weight-loss medication

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

For as long as the show has been on, celebrities have been able to continue taking any prescription medication. This year, new rules mean that contestants who have been prescribed Ozempic or any other “skinny jabs” will be able to keep taking them.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

More on: Celebrity I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Get to know Kelly Brook’s Italian model husband, and a deep dive into their marriage

Aitch and Ginge’s close friendship before I’m A Celeb, and how they know each other

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming