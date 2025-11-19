The three strange items I’m A Celeb cast are actually allowed to bring with them to camp

2 days ago

There are lots of items I’m A Celeb campmates are banned from having in the jungle. They aren’t allowed food, makeup, beauty products or basically anything that they could use to have fun. But, there are actually some really random items they *are* allowed to bring with them.

In the jungle, the celebs have to leave all of their luxuries behind and are stripped back to basics. This probably comes as a huge shock, seeing as they’re used to the finer things in life. They get paid a ridiculous amount to be in the jungle, but is it worth it?

Researchers from Northerner have shared the strict rules celebrities must adhere to in the jungle, covering everything from the number of pairs of underwear they can bring, to the regulations around smoking. It turns out there are three very precise items I’m A Celeb cast members are permitted to bring. Here’s what they are.

Deodorant

In season one of the show, there was a ban on deodorant. But, rumour has it, the contestants smelt so bad that the crew complained, and the deodorant ban was lifted from season two onwards. It makes sense!

Three pairs of pants

Rules about underwear are strangely precise. Three pairs of pants are allowed – no more, no less. The celebs are only allowed to take the absolute essentials in with them. While in season one celebs were only allowed to take one pair of knickers, this has since been extended to three (lucky them). That’s why you’ll see the celebs doing their washing so often whilst on the show.

Weight-loss medication

For as long as the show has been on, celebrities have been able to continue taking any prescription medication. This year, new rules mean that contestants who have been prescribed Ozempic or any other “skinny jabs” will be able to keep taking them.

