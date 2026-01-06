‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Dean Byrne and his son Bray are the talk of the OnlyFans town, largely because they’re a real father-son duo who film spicy content together.

Shortly after turning 18, Bray jumped on the OnlyFans bandwagon, where his dad has been earning big bucks for a few years. Dean, 41, used his considerable platform to help his son get started, asking his followers, “Do we look alike?” alongside a modelling shot.

“He [Bray] came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind,” Dean said at the time.

The viral story obviously generated a lot of traffic for them, because the British men were on TMZ on Monday. Here’s what they said.

Bray answered the question everyone is thinking: Why do OnlyFans with your dad?

You’d have to be pretty naive to not understand why a father and son duo would track well on OnlyFans. Regardless, you just have to question the motives behind the performers. Sure, they’re not crossing lines due to OnlyFans’ strict incest policies, but choosing to make spicy content with your biological father is not an easy decision to make. For Bray, it wasn’t.

Initially, Bray was intending to go into the emergency services with a job as a firefighter. It was only recently that he made the switch, realising that “what better opportunity would I have” than to work with someone already established in the lucrative industry?

As for his motivation, you might assume it was monetary. Funnily enough, it was the opposite.

Bray told TMZ: “Money was never the main thing. I kind of wanted to show people our bond, and how a father and son bond could be special.”

Out of context, that’s super sweet, but when you talk about it in the context of OnlyFans, it’s somewhat icky. Surely there are easier ways to show off your bond? It’s literally what Father’s Day was created for.

