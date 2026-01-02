There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

2 hours ago

This week, everyone has been getting to grips with the story of a dad who makes OnlyFans content with his son. Dean Byrne has opened up about why he makes content with his 18-year-old son Bray, and it’s all a bit much for an afternoon’s reading. But prepare yourself, because they’re not the only father and son duo doing this. Enter: Jake Herbert.

Yep, Jake and his dad are another father and son pairing making adult content together. In 2020, The Tab spoke to Jake Herbert, an OnlyFans creator who had got his dad involved in his content. The first thing he was asked was why, and the simple answer was: Money. As soon as Jake got his dad involved, his earnings sky-rocketed.

Jake told The Tab that at first he was making around £8k-£10k a month, from explicit shots and videos of him on his own. But when dad was there, everything changed. “Revenue has gone way up, I made nearly £11k in just one day,” Jake told The Tab, “I knew it would cause a fuss.”

He also explained the very chill way his dad got involved. “I was like, ‘Yo dad wanna jump in a few OnlyFans pics, think it will go down well’ and he was like ‘yeah sure Jake’. It’s pretty basic,” he said.

In a further interview, Jake added: “My dad’s my best friend and a lot of people would call him a ‘DILF,’ so I thought, ‘F*ck it — Dad, jump in a quick pic with me’.”

Jake also disputed any claims that what they do is strange. He said: “It’s literally just a few pics of us flexing. We’ve never seen each other naked, the most he’s shown on my page is his a*s.” He added: “Obviously, most people were saying how messed up it is. But that’s what I wanted: My page to get attention. It doesn’t matter if they hate me, they still bring me money.”

So, how far would Jake and his dad go to make money on the platform? “Furthest me and my dad would go is… well, you’ll have to subscribe to see,” he said. Ok?

