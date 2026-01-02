The Tab
OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

Is this a thing now?

Hayley Soen | Trends

This week, everyone has been getting to grips with the story of a dad who makes OnlyFans content with his son. Dean Byrne has opened up about why he makes content with his 18-year-old son Bray, and it’s all a bit much for an afternoon’s reading. But prepare yourself, because they’re not the only father and son duo doing this. Enter: Jake Herbert.

Yep, Jake and his dad are another father and son pairing making adult content together. In 2020, The Tab spoke to Jake Herbert, an OnlyFans creator who had got his dad involved in his content. The first thing he was asked was why, and the simple answer was: Money. As soon as Jake got his dad involved, his earnings sky-rocketed.

Jake told The Tab that at first he was making around £8k-£10k a month, from explicit shots and videos of him on his own. But when dad was there, everything changed. “Revenue has gone way up, I made nearly £11k in just one day,” Jake told The Tab, “I knew it would cause a fuss.”

He also explained the very chill way his dad got involved. “I was like, ‘Yo dad wanna jump in a few OnlyFans pics, think it will go down well’ and he was like ‘yeah sure Jake’. It’s pretty basic,” he said.

In a further interview, Jake added: “My dad’s my best friend and a lot of people would call him a ‘DILF,’ so I thought, ‘F*ck it — Dad, jump in a quick pic with me’.”

Jake also disputed any claims that what they do is strange. He said: “It’s literally just a few pics of us flexing. We’ve never seen each other naked, the most he’s shown on my page is his a*s.” He added: “Obviously, most people were saying how messed up it is. But that’s what I wanted: My page to get attention. It doesn’t matter if they hate me, they still bring me money.”

So, how far would Jake and his dad go to make money on the platform? “Furthest me and my dad would go is… well, you’ll have to subscribe to see,” he said. Ok?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Latest

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight