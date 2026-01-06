The Tab

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

She claims it’s all a lie

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Cardi B has found herself at the center of a legal storm involving boyfriend Stefon Diggs, after she posted on X to defend the New England Patriots player against serious assault allegations.

The rapper, who recently welcomed a son with Diggs, posted and then quickly deleted a defence of the NFL player, after he was charged with felony strangulation, suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The charges come from a supposed incident on 2nd December, where Diggs allegedly attacked his personal chef over a financial dispute. According to police reports obtained by The Tab, the woman claims Diggs entered her bedroom and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck”.

The accuser told police she feared she “could have blacked out” during the altercation. She also noted that she initially hesitated to come forward because of Diggs’ fame.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute,” Diggs’ Lawyer David Meier said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Cardi’s got ‘receipts’

After the news broke, Cardi B decided to provide what she thought were the receipts. She shared a screenshot of a text message allegedly from the accuser which read: “I’m sooo sorry, I can’t talk to you… please contact my mediator… but only in person and confidently.” (The accuser likely meant “confidentially”, but we digress).

Accompanying the screenshot, Cardi wrote: “Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!”

She didn’t stop there, claiming she and the accuser spoke “every single day” until the woman left the house. Cardi ended her rant with a high-stakes vow: “I’m gonna let the courts handle s*** and when it gets handled I want all yall talkin s*** on your f***in knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie… and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That’s how confident I am.”

Despite her confidence, the post was deleted from her profile shortly after. It’s a messy look, especially since the accuser previously told police she believed Diggs’ girlfriend had been messaging her to try and talk her out of pressing charges.

While Diggs played in the Patriots’ season finale on Sunday, his future on the field is looking shaky.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told CNN the team is taking the allegations “very seriously”, but they are waiting for the legal process to play out. Diggs is set to be in court on 23rd January.

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

