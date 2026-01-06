Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

6 hours ago

Cardi B has found herself at the center of a legal storm involving boyfriend Stefon Diggs, after she posted on X to defend the New England Patriots player against serious assault allegations.

The rapper, who recently welcomed a son with Diggs, posted and then quickly deleted a defence of the NFL player, after he was charged with felony strangulation, suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The charges come from a supposed incident on 2nd December, where Diggs allegedly attacked his personal chef over a financial dispute. According to police reports obtained by The Tab, the woman claims Diggs entered her bedroom and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck”.

The accuser told police she feared she “could have blacked out” during the altercation. She also noted that she initially hesitated to come forward because of Diggs’ fame.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute,” Diggs’ Lawyer David Meier said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Cardi’s got ‘receipts’

After the news broke, Cardi B decided to provide what she thought were the receipts. She shared a screenshot of a text message allegedly from the accuser which read: “I’m sooo sorry, I can’t talk to you… please contact my mediator… but only in person and confidently.” (The accuser likely meant “confidentially”, but we digress).

Accompanying the screenshot, Cardi wrote: “Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!”

She didn’t stop there, claiming she and the accuser spoke “every single day” until the woman left the house. Cardi ended her rant with a high-stakes vow: “I’m gonna let the courts handle s*** and when it gets handled I want all yall talkin s*** on your f***in knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie… and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That’s how confident I am.”

Despite her confidence, the post was deleted from her profile shortly after. It’s a messy look, especially since the accuser previously told police she believed Diggs’ girlfriend had been messaging her to try and talk her out of pressing charges.

While Diggs played in the Patriots’ season finale on Sunday, his future on the field is looking shaky.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told CNN the team is taking the allegations “very seriously”, but they are waiting for the legal process to play out. Diggs is set to be in court on 23rd January.

