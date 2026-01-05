The Tab
Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Bad news for the thirsty among us – Joe Jonas apparently has a new girlfriend.

Between touring with his brothers and replying to rage bait in TikTok comments, Joe’s had the time to meet and woo a model, who he apparently spent New Year’s Eve with too. After a brief relationship with Stormi Bree, Joe is dating a new woman, a model named Tatiana Gabriela and the pair look so good together.

Tatiana Gabriela is a Puerto Rican model

Despite going to film school, Tatiana modelling in her 20s. She’s previously worked with brands such as Diane Von Furstenberg and Dolce Vita.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Tatiana is 28 and works as a model

Turning 29 at the end of January, Tatiana works full time as a model. She’s built a small following of 51k on Instagram and shares both selfies, as well as professional work photos.

Tatiana lives in New York City and is into film photography

Despite often featuring behind the camera, Tatiana also likes to take photos herself. She even has an Instagram account dedicated to film photos she shares with followers, featureing snaps of friends, food and other aesthetically pleasing items.

She now lives in New York for work, despite growing up in Puerto Rico. Joe lives primarily in New York, where he’s often seen in the city out and about or even, tragically, parallel parking.

The pair got together at the end of last summer

According to an insider, Joe and Tatiana haven’t been together long. The insider told US Weekly: “They started seeing each other at the end of the summer”, so things are pretty early days.

Commenters wrote: “*slow clap* for him and *slow clap* for you. I love when two sexy people get together.”

She was also in a music video for Bad Bunny

Gabriela appeared in the Bad Bunny’s music video for his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” in January 2025. Shared the news on Instagram, a translation of her post written in Spanish read: “Very grateful to have been part of this project 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 THANK YOU!!!”

Joe commented on her recent post

Despite neither of the pair confirming their relationship publicly, Joe liked commented on Tatiana’s recent NYE post with a drooling emoji – so it’s pretty clear they’ve got a thing for each other.

