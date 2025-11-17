From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

1 hour ago

I’m A Celeb is back for the 2025 series, which means instantly we get nosy and want to know how much pay can persuade a celebrity to give up their luxury for a few weeks of hell.

In the past, celebrities who have gone into the jungle have been paid well into the millions. Despite the bugs and trials, it’s really not a bad pay day for a couple of weeks worth of work. This year, there’s nobody being paid in the millions, and they’re actually the lowest paid cast for a long, long time.

Here’s a rundown of the pay the cast of I’m A Celeb 2025 are said to be getting for their time in the jungle.

Eddie Kadi – £75k

The lowest paid campmate this year is Eddie Kadi. The comedian, presenter and actor is getting £75k.

Kelly Brook – £80k

Why am I shocked that Kelly Brook is one of the lowest paid this year? I low key feel like she’d be livid if she knew that she’s getting £80k when others are getting paid loads more.

Shona McGarty – £95k

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty is getting £95k. This will definitely be a nice pay cheque in the pocket before Christmas.

Ruby Wax – £95k

Up next is showbiz legend Ruby Wax. I think she’ll earn her £95k in celeb name drops alone.

Martin Kemp – £95k

Also believed to be getting £95k is musician and actor, Martin Kemp. His son Roman had the second lowest amount of money for his appearance in the jungle back in 2019. He was reportedly paid £40k.

Lisa Riley – £95k

Soap stars have had varying pay cheques for their time in the jungle. Lisa Riley, who is in Emmerdale, is also apparently getting £95k. Last year’s top paid soap star was Corrie’s Alan Halsall, who bagged £150k.

Angry Ginge – £100k

YouTuber Angry Ginge is the first campmate this year breaching six figures in pay. He’s getting £100k for his stint in the jungle. Can’t complain!

Alex Scott MBE – £100k

Up next is sports presenter and former football player, Alex Scott MBE. Just like Angry Ginge, she’s believed to be getting six figures for her time on the show.

Jack Osbourne – £200k

The second highest paid cast member this year is Jack Osbourne. He’s believed to be getting £200k.

Aitch – £250k

The highest paid campmate this year is said to be Aitch, bagging a quarter of a million for being in the jungle. He probably can’t moan, but it’s not a scratch on last year’s highest paid. Coleen Rooney is said to have been given £1.5million.

