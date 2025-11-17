The Tab

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

They’re the lowest paid cast of all time

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

I’m A Celeb is back for the 2025 series, which means instantly we get nosy and want to know how much pay can persuade a celebrity to give up their luxury for a few weeks of hell.

In the past, celebrities who have gone into the jungle have been paid well into the millions. Despite the bugs and trials, it’s really not a bad pay day for a couple of weeks worth of work. This year, there’s nobody being paid in the millions, and they’re actually the lowest paid cast for a long, long time.

Here’s a rundown of the pay the cast of I’m A Celeb 2025 are said to be getting for their time in the jungle.

Eddie Kadi – £75k

I'm A Celeb 2025

via ITV

The lowest paid campmate this year is Eddie Kadi. The comedian, presenter and actor is getting £75k.

Kelly Brook – £80k

I'm A Celeb 2025

via ITV

Why am I shocked that Kelly Brook is one of the lowest paid this year? I low key feel like she’d be livid if she knew that she’s getting £80k when others are getting paid loads more.

Shona McGarty – £95k

via ITV

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty is getting £95k. This will definitely be a nice pay cheque in the pocket before Christmas.

Ruby Wax – £95k

via ITV

Up next is showbiz legend Ruby Wax. I think she’ll earn her £95k in celeb name drops alone.

Martin Kemp – £95k

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

I'm A Celeb 2025

via ITV

Also believed to be getting £95k is musician and actor, Martin Kemp. His son Roman had the second lowest amount of money for his appearance in the jungle back in 2019. He was reportedly paid £40k.

Lisa Riley – £95k

via ITV

Soap stars have had varying pay cheques for their time in the jungle. Lisa Riley, who is in Emmerdale, is also apparently getting £95k. Last year’s top paid soap star was Corrie’s Alan Halsall, who bagged £150k.

Angry Ginge – £100k

I'm A Celeb 2025

via ITV

YouTuber Angry Ginge is the first campmate this year breaching six figures in pay. He’s getting £100k for his stint in the jungle. Can’t complain!

Alex Scott MBE – £100k

via ITV

Up next is sports presenter and former football player, Alex Scott MBE. Just like Angry Ginge, she’s believed to be getting six figures for her time on the show.

Jack Osbourne – £200k

via ITV

The second highest paid cast member this year is Jack Osbourne. He’s believed to be getting £200k.

Aitch – £250k

I'm A Celeb 2025

via ITV

The highest paid campmate this year is said to be Aitch, bagging a quarter of a million for being in the jungle. He probably can’t moan, but it’s not a scratch on last year’s highest paid. Coleen Rooney is said to have been given £1.5million.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

More on: Celebrity I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

What actually went down between Kelly Brook and Ant and Dec, as they had serious beef

Ouch! These are officially the I’m A Celeb cast members who got paid the least for the jungle

Latest
Angry Ginge I'm A Celeb flat

Inside Angry Ginge’s disgusting flat that’s way worse than having to camp in I’m A Celeb jungle

Harrison Brocklehurst

He can do ANY Bushtucker trial with ease after putting up with this

Inside the heartbreaking childhood and family drama I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge left behind

Hebe Hancock

He’s opened up about it

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Hayley Soen

They’re the lowest paid cast of all time

Aitch Amelia Dimoldenberg relationship

Full rundown of what went down in I’m a Celeb’s Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship

Suchismita Ghosh

The chemistry was undeniable

selling the oc polly brindle from ages ago and also now

A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

She won a finishing contest at age 12?!

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

Ellissa Bain

This is everything you need to know

selling the oc tyler and hannah the new girlfriend he is engaged to

Wait, who is Selling The OC agent Tyler engaged to, now his fling with Alex Hall is over?

Claudia Cox

She’s a surfer gal

Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show Lights Up Central Hall to raise money for breast cancer

Faye Robinson

York is getting stylish, and here’s your proof

Foodies listen up: Here are 7 food spots to visit with friends in Durham

May Thomson

One for the notes app

Uggs, churros and markets: Heres your sign that festive season in York has begun

Faye Robinson

The annual festivities have finally begun and I’m so excited

Angry Ginge I'm A Celeb flat

Inside Angry Ginge’s disgusting flat that’s way worse than having to camp in I’m A Celeb jungle

Harrison Brocklehurst

He can do ANY Bushtucker trial with ease after putting up with this

Inside the heartbreaking childhood and family drama I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge left behind

Hebe Hancock

He’s opened up about it

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Hayley Soen

They’re the lowest paid cast of all time

Aitch Amelia Dimoldenberg relationship

Full rundown of what went down in I’m a Celeb’s Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship

Suchismita Ghosh

The chemistry was undeniable

selling the oc polly brindle from ages ago and also now

A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

She won a finishing contest at age 12?!

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

Ellissa Bain

This is everything you need to know

selling the oc tyler and hannah the new girlfriend he is engaged to

Wait, who is Selling The OC agent Tyler engaged to, now his fling with Alex Hall is over?

Claudia Cox

She’s a surfer gal

Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show Lights Up Central Hall to raise money for breast cancer

Faye Robinson

York is getting stylish, and here’s your proof

Foodies listen up: Here are 7 food spots to visit with friends in Durham

May Thomson

One for the notes app

Uggs, churros and markets: Heres your sign that festive season in York has begun

Faye Robinson

The annual festivities have finally begun and I’m so excited