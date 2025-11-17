Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

45 mins ago

I’m A Celeb 2025 has finally began and it already looks like Ruby Wax is going to be one of this year’s most iconic contestants. She says it as it is and isn’t afraid to spill all the gossip, including a wild story about how she once got kicked off Donald Trump’s plane.

In her intro, the actress explained that she was invited on Trump’s plane for a TV show she was doing. She got asked to leave after laughing in his face when he told her he wanted to be president one day. She recalled: “He didn’t think it was funny so he threw me off his plane. I’ll never forget that.”

It turns out, there’s actually a video of the plane incident. Wax interviewed the now-President 25 years ago for her show Ruby’s American Pie, where she would chat to various different celebrities and public figures. The whole thing was filmed in the air on board his private jet, and you can watch the full 30-minute interview on YouTube.

The video starts with Wax giving a tour of the luxury plane before she sits down with Trump. He tells her he wants to become president and she laughs as she says: “You have a plane, you have this great life that anybody would want to have, why would you want to run for president? Because a president would want this gig.”

Wax later told ABC that Trump instructed the pilot to land in Arkansas so she could get off the plane after she made the comment.

Speaking on the Disruptors podcast, she added: “He called me obnoxious and he said, ‘Let’s land the plane.’ We were at 33,000 ft and I had laughed at him when he said he wants you to be president of the United States.”

“I thought, ‘What a kidder. This guy’s got a sense of humour.’ And then I saw it wasn’t a joke. And he threw me off the plane. He said to John McEnroe, who was my next interview after him, ‘If I ever see Ruby Wax again, I’m going to kill her.”

You can watch the full video here:

Here's my full interview with Trump from 2000. I hope this helps bring him down. Pls share far and wide. https://t.co/1AMnO4PPsx — Ruby Wax OBE (@Rubywax) November 5, 2016

For all the latest I’m A Celeb news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV and Ruby Wax/YouTube