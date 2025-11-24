The Tab

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

This could be a problem

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People are majorly shipping Aitch and Shona McGarty on I’m A Celeb after he admitted he has a “soft spot” for the actress, but their massive age gap could be an issue.

A potential jungle romance kicked off after the rapper admitted to his pal Ginge: “I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me.” He then replied “I think she’s really nice, if that’s what you mean yeah” and Aitch agreed: “Yeah that’s what I mean.”

They’ve been seen sitting along together chatting quite a few times, and Ginge made a comment about Shona being Aitch’s favourite when he was made camp leader. Plus, he purposely gave her the best chore around camp.

Even Vogue and Tom said they’d make a great couple. However, people have noticed that the pair actually have a nine year age gap between them. Aitch is 25, while Shona is 34, meaning she’s quite a lot older than him.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Vogue saying Aitch is the same age as Shona… she’s 34 he’s 25. Not quite.”

“Did Vogue say Aitch and Shona are the same age? Only 10 years apart like,” said another.

Credit: ITV

They might have a big age gap, but they are both very newly single. Aitch secretly split from psychology student Lois Cottam before heading into the jungle, The Sun has reported.

A source said: “Aitch and Lois still have a lot of love for each other but they decided they are better off as friends. They enjoyed the time they spent together. Things ended amicably between them. There’s no bad blood and she hopes he does well in the jungle.”

Just weeks before entering the jungle, Shona also ended her engagement to Irish musician David Bracken. They met through TikTok and were together for two years. 

“They are on friendly terms and want different things,” an insider told The Standard. “There are no hard feelings. Shona is focusing on her career.”

Will their age gap come in the way of a potential I’m A Celeb romance? We’ll have to wait and see.

Featured image by: ITV

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
