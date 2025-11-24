The Tab

The adorable secret signal Alex Scott is giving Jess Glynne every day on I’m A Celeb

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Every year, the I’m A Celeb campmates come up with cute secret signals to interact with their loved ones at home, and people have spotted Alex Scott doing one every day.

In the second episode, the ex-Arsenal footballer and pundit opened up about her relationship with singer Jess Glynne, and she’s communicating with her girlfriend from inside the camp.

Every time Ant and Dec go into the camp to announce who will be doing the next trial during the live segment, Alex holds her gold necklace tightly in her fist.

Credit: ITV

The piece of jewellery was presumably given to her by the Hold My Hand singer, so holding her necklace is a cute way to tell her she loves her and is thinking about her.

More and more people have been spotting it as the episodes go on, with one person writing on Twitter: “Ok Alex – we see you – necklace twiddle every night at trial selection time your little secret code.”

“Love Alex’s signal to Jess, how she plays with her necklace. She must have given it to her,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Is Alex signalling to Jess when she fiddles with her necklace? She does it every night.”

Credit: ITV

The happy couple were first spotted at an event together in May 2023, but their relationship wasn’t confirmed until October of that year. They’ve now been dating for almost three years.

Alex gushed about her girlfriend in her first few days in the jungle, saying: “I think before [Jess], I never knew happiness. She approached me in one of those boujie places in London, the private membership clubs. I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me. It was really ballsy and I was like, ‘I like your ballsiness’, and then the spark was just instant and then, yeah… We fell madly in love.”

She added: “I will get married to her. Just waiting for her to ask, Rubes! I know my forever is with her.”

Featured image by: ITV

Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

Hebe Hancock

He kept that quiet

Here’s your definitive, student-approved guide to the best places to absolutely lose it on campus: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Because sometimes the only thing more reliable than a Glasgow downpour is the mid-semester breakdown you’re trying to schedule between lectures.

The big names heading to Hillsborough next summer: Tramlines line-up revealed

Isobel O'Mahony

2026 is going to be a mad one

wicked glinda tin man scarecrow

Woah, does Glinda know who the Scarecrow and Tin Man really are? The Wicked director explains

Claudia Cox

Apparently Glinda and Boq had a whole DMC with their eyes

Wicked For Good Elphaba sex cardigan

Right… What the hell is going on with Elphaba’s ‘sex cardigan’ in Wicked: For Good?

Harrison Brocklehurst

Nothing says getting frisky like a good ol’ chunky knit

norwich murder

Man stabbed in Norwich named as UEA student as suspect in his 20s charged with murder

Francesca Eke

27-year-old Benjamin Katabana has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court

I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s such a rollercoaster

Wicked For Good script

A bit of the Wicked script has leaked and people are fuming this scene wasn’t in the film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It apparently was filmed and then cut last minute

mafs uk 2025 cast including julia ruth and steven and bailey

Bailey dishes on where the MAFS cast stand with the villains Steven and Julia-Ruth now

Claudia Cox

Apparently there are ‘two sides’ to Steven

North London man charged after hiring imposter to take driving theory test

Nika Ozhelskaya

He admitted to the fraud charges filed against him after being prosecuted in August 2025

