The adorable secret signal Alex Scott is giving Jess Glynne every day on I’m A Celeb

Every year, the I’m A Celeb campmates come up with cute secret signals to interact with their loved ones at home, and people have spotted Alex Scott doing one every day.

In the second episode, the ex-Arsenal footballer and pundit opened up about her relationship with singer Jess Glynne, and she’s communicating with her girlfriend from inside the camp.

Every time Ant and Dec go into the camp to announce who will be doing the next trial during the live segment, Alex holds her gold necklace tightly in her fist.

The piece of jewellery was presumably given to her by the Hold My Hand singer, so holding her necklace is a cute way to tell her she loves her and is thinking about her.

More and more people have been spotting it as the episodes go on, with one person writing on Twitter: “Ok Alex – we see you – necklace twiddle every night at trial selection time your little secret code.”

“Love Alex’s signal to Jess, how she plays with her necklace. She must have given it to her,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Is Alex signalling to Jess when she fiddles with her necklace? She does it every night.”

The happy couple were first spotted at an event together in May 2023, but their relationship wasn’t confirmed until October of that year. They’ve now been dating for almost three years.

Alex gushed about her girlfriend in her first few days in the jungle, saying: “I think before [Jess], I never knew happiness. She approached me in one of those boujie places in London, the private membership clubs. I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me. It was really ballsy and I was like, ‘I like your ballsiness’, and then the spark was just instant and then, yeah… We fell madly in love.”

She added: “I will get married to her. Just waiting for her to ask, Rubes! I know my forever is with her.”

Featured image by: ITV