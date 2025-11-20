The Tab

I’m A Celeb’s Alex Scott reveals why she kept her relationship with Jess Glynne a secret

It’s really sweet

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Alex Scott has finally spilled on why she kept her relationship with Jess Glynne under wraps for over a year, and it’s very wholesome. Currently down under eating beans and rice in I’m A Celebrity, the former England and Arsenal legend has been opening up about the relationship that’s made her the happiest she’s ever been.

Credit: ITV

Before getting together with Jess, Alex previously kept her eight-year relationship with fellow Arsenal and England footballer Kelly Smith private, only revealing it publicly in her 2022 memoir. So when she fell for a very famous singer a few years later, she decided to protect that too.

Alex and Jess were first spotted together in May 2023, and went official at the 2024 BRIT Awards, though people had been speculating about their relationship long before.

Speaking to The Times last year, Alex explained why they kept things secret for so long, saying:
“It took us a while because we knew what we have is so special… it has been about trying to protect that and keep that for us in such a way that it continues to be beautiful.”

She added that timing mattered too: “It was meant to happen when it did… when I’m in a place where I’ve worked through so much and am ready to accept love into my life.”

Jess has echoed this, telling Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast that doing the work on herself finally made space for a relationship where she could be “unapologetically me” and genuinely happy.

Ahead of entering the jungle, Alex admitted to The Sun that the show would be a “test” for the couple, mainly because she’ll be missing Jess’ cooking: “I’ll most probably be thinking, ‘Please, can I just have Jessica’s pasta right now?’”

She also said Jess would be her “biggest cheerleader” throughout the whole thing, which is very cute.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

In Tuesday night’s episode, Alex revealed to campmates Ruby Wax and Shona McGarty how the pair first met. Alex said: “She just walked up to me… really ballsy and I was like, I like your ballsiness. The spark was instant and we fell madly in love.”

So naturally Ruby had to ask the big question: Are they going to get married? Alex didn’t even hesitate: “I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask, Rubes!”

After the episode aired, Jess jumped on Instagram Stories and joked: “I better go get a ring.”

 If she does, we demand the proposal happens on the bridge as they meet.

