The Tab

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

It’s about time

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

I’m A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec finally addressed their long-rumoured beef with Kelly Brook, even if it was in the form of a joke.

While chatting with Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers on I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp about this year’s questionable camp meals, Ant joked that the dishes all looked “rancid”, pointing out that the ingredients weren’t difficult to use if cooked properly. Kemi teased that his comment might be aimed at the camp chefs, Kelly Brook and Martin Kemp.

Credit: ITV

That’s when Dec said: “Yeah, Ant, what’s your problem with Kelly Brook?!”

Ant instantly replied : “Don’t you start! I don’t have a problem with Kelly Brook, thank you!”

It was the first time either of them have publicly acknowledged the long-circulating claims of tension between them and Kelly, and people immediately clocked the reference.

So… why was there supposed beef in the first place?

It all traces back to Britain’s Got Talent 2009, when Kelly Brook joined the panel for just two days before being abruptly axed.

Dec later described the experience in Ant and Dec’s 2010 memoir Ooh! What a Lovely Pair, saying Kelly appeared nervous backstage, so he reassured her. According to him, she then turned to him and asked: “And what do you do on the show?”

Dec wrote that Simon Cowell looked stunned, responding “Kelly, you have seen the show, haven’t you?”, to which she allegedly replied, “Yeah… well, bits.”

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Bailey

We FINALLY have juicy details about Rebecca and Bailey’s post-MAFS split – it sounds hella messy

Exactly what YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested for, and how long he faces in prison

Dec added that the only other person who’d ever asked him that question was the Queen. He and Ant also admitted in the book that they didn’t understand why Kelly had been added to the panel at all: “No one could give us a good reason why Kelly was on board… Simon, without talking to anyone, had decided it was a good idea. We didn’t agree.”

What Kelly Brook has said since

Kelly has previously given a very different version of events. In a past interview with the Standard, she claimed she was told by ITV staff that she had “upset Ant and Dec”, and suggested this contributed to her being removed from the show.

She said: “There was nothing I could do in this country after Britain’s Got Talent… Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face, but clearly, they didn’t want me on the show.”

She said she would have loved to stay on the panel and believed she was “working out” well.

Credit: ITV

A close friend of Kelly’s told the Daily Mail: “Kelly might be all smiles, but underneath, she is a tough, tough woman who doesn’t take well to being crossed.

“She thinks Ant and Dec sneered at her for being a Page three girl; they didn’t think she had any talent.”

They added that Kelly is “a down-to-earth working-class girl” who “hates snobby behaviour”.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: Instagram/@antanddec, ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

Kelly Osbourne attack Kelly Brook I'm A Celeb

‘I want to attack you’: Kelly Osbourne goes for Kelly Brook over *that* I’m A Celeb row with Jack

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s insane (and inspiring) transformation, from Page Three to I’m A Celeb

Latest

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to