Kelly Brook’s insane (and inspiring) transformation, from Page Three to I’m A Celeb

After decades in the public eye, Kelly Brook has been in many eras, and her transformation certainly reflects that.

Ahead of her I’m A Celeb appearance, and as many people predicted a Myleene Klass-esque shower scene, Kelly issued what the tabloids called a “desperate plea” about her body.

“Obviously, I am not a 20-year-old bikini model anymore. You know, life changes and your body changes,” she told The Mirror. “And I just hope people are accepting of me and how I look now, and not comparing me to how I used to look. You know, I am a very different person. I am older, but I am still strong and I am still fit, and that is the most important thing.”

Kelly’s curves have always been a focal point of media attention, which was partly why she dominated hot women lists in the 2000s. After years, she seemed to finally “embrace” her curves and swerves. Icon.

“I feel really confident,” she added. “I feel like my body is in good shape. I just feel great. I am 46, I embrace my curves. I embrace my body. I ran a marathon this year….so I am proud of that.”

From British s*x symbol to outspoken advocate, here’s Kelly Brook’s transformation through the years and the important messages she has shared throughout.

Serving face since day one

Back in 2014, Kelly Brook shared a throwback picture from her youth that showed her with bushy hair.

Kelly Brook’s earlier modelling took her to naughty heights

Kelly Brook entered the modelling scene at the age of 16 after winning a beauty competition that had mother had entered her in. From there, she went on to work for the likes of Foster’s Lager, Renault Mégane, Walker’s crisps, Piz Buin and Bravissimo in various editorial campaigns.

Her name really started to take off when the tabloids took notice of her, and before long, she was posing for Page Three and other lads’ mags such as GQ, Loaded and FHM, and Playboy. Most of these spreads obviously had a naughty air about them.

Acting era Kelly was more refined

In the early 2000s, Kelly Brook’s transformation reached new heights as she appeared in various Hollywood flicks. Her first film was Sorted, followed by The Italian Job, Need for Speed Underground 2, Piranha 3D, and Survival Island. That also transferred into TV work on sets such as Agatha Christie’s Marple, Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent, Skins, and just about anything Keith Lemon worked on.

Kelly wore a lot of different hats during the 2000s, when she was around 22. She was uber glam on the red carpet, but every much the girl-next-door when out and about. Obviously, the facecard NEVER declined.

She’s always been incredibly open about her body image

Change is natural, but when you’re in the public eye, you’re under considerably more scrutiny from trolls online. Despite that, Kelly has always been open about her

“I think I ­definitely had my moments of feeling very insecure. When you go through break-ups and things like that, it really impacts your diet, and some of my skinniest times were also some of my most miserable,” she told Grazia.

“The best part about getting older is that all those insecurities just fade away. You think outside yourself and are no longer as self-obsessed or self-focused. Right now, I’m not thinking about my stomach hanging over my jeans. I’m thinking about feeding this little cat that just walked in my door.”

In 2020, she also responded to cruel idiots who claimed she was “past her best” and “unsexy.”

“They see me as this 40-year-old fat girl and they’re like no!” she said. “I get it, it’s funny. But people grow up, people get bigger, people change, it happens.”

While she’s in the I’m A Celeb jungle, Kelly Brook serves as a constant reminder that everyone – and I mean everyone – is beautiful in the skin they have.

In her own glorious words: “I’m just trying to embrace the changes as I get older. I’m not trying to hold on to the body of my 21-year-old self, I’ve got to embrace that it’s different.”

