Watch the harrowing video of OJ Simpson taunting Ruby Wax she mentioned on I’m A Celeb

It’s worse than how she described it on last night’s episode

2 days ago

Ruby Wax is one of the biggest and best bookings of I’m A Celeb 2025 – and don’t let any young soul who has no clue about pop culture history tell you otherwise. Whilst there was a lot of “I don’t know who Ruby Wax” is chat from younger circles at the start if the series, they’ve all quickly hushed when they realise she is someone with a wealth of life experience and insane stories to tell and she’s really kicked off the season with the goss. One of the most harrowing stories she’s told so far, beyond the Donald Trump plane fiasco, is the fact that Ruby Wax claimed OJ Simpson “tried to kill her” when it was story time on last night’s I’m A Celeb. Now the video of the situation has resurfaced, and it’s really disturbing.

It’s an eerie watch

When Ruby Wax was at the peak of her powers, she did a show called Ruby Wax Meets. It was all quite Louis Theroux. In Ruby Wax Meets, she spent three days with OJ Simpson in 1998. This was four years after he was acquitted for the murder of his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Ruby Wax told the campmates on last night’s I’m A Celeb that when she was making the show with OJ Simpson “he tried to kill me with a banana.” She also claimed that he confessed to her “I did it” before saying “April fool’s”. The video of the situation has resurfaced and is doing the rounds online.

#imaceleb Here’s the Ruby Wax and OJ video for anyone wondering😭 pic.twitter.com/fdHlyvlu3E — ethan (@yiiisann) November 18, 2025

In the video, we see OJ Simpson knocking on her hotel room door and proceeding to pretend to stab Ruby in the same style of Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in Psycho. Complete with shower scene horror movie music et al.

On meeting OJ Simpson, Ruby has previously said “He was very funny in the beginning. I immediately thought, ‘Ah, here is someone who can play ball with me.’

“At the restaurant, there was a whole queue of girls lining up to go home with him. And he had quite the appetite for that. His sister told the girls to get lost. I couldn’t imagine why there were so many people who wanted to sleep with a man regarded as a murderer. But it clearly happened a lot.

“Some people are natural born liars,” she concluded. “They don’t even know they are lying. OJ Simpson was one of them.”

