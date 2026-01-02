The Tab
Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Let’s get specific

Kieran Galpin

Meet Jake Herbert, an OnlyFans model who just so happens to film x-rated content with the man who gave him life, his dad.

Fauxcest, as in fake incest, is a staple of the adult entertainment industry. While it’s usually a stepfather and stepdaughter dynamic, s*x work comes in all shapes and forms – we learned that from Dean Byrne and his 18-year-old son, Bray.

On OnlyFans, it’s slightly different, largely because it’s real people and not characters designed by a big-budget studio. This is where real family dynamics come in, and Jake Herbert has rinsed that niche for all its worth.

“Revenue has gone way up, I made nearly £11k in just one day,” Jake told The Tab back in 2020. “I knew it would cause a fuss.”

Tredding the moral line is obviously an issue, especially since OnlyFans has strict rules against incest, but Jake has seemingly mastered his craft. The results are explicit and highly debated.

What kind of content does Jake Herbert film with his dad?

Jake Herbert started making content for one simple fact: His dad is hot, and often referred to as a DILF. He saw a gap in the market and pounced on the opportunity.

“My dad’s my best friend and a lot of people would call him a ‘DILF,’ so I thought, ‘F* ck it — Dad, jump in a quick pic with me.’ He couldn’t believe the money that was possible from it. All he did was show his ass, but the internet went crazy,” he said in another interview from 2020.

Currently, Jake has 1k posts on his OF – it’s not clear how many are with his dad, but he writes in his bio: “My legit dad does feature on my page.”

Though Jake claimed that “the most he’s shown on my page is his ass”, his content has since evolved into much more than simple bum shots. It’s pretty intimate but still towing the strict guidelines of the platform.

According to the above interview, most are shirtless shots, nude photography, and the occasional video of them rubbing oil on each other.  Jake’s dad sometimes features on his lonesome, often working out, posing naked, and enjoying some let’s say alone time.

“We just pose naked together, and it’s no different to just getting changed in the same room,” he said.

On Twitter, where Jake has nearly 700k followers, he and his dad pose together with EVERYTHING on show. Other leaks, seemingly shared by people who’ve subscribed to Jake’s OnlyFans, show the duo in various x-rated poses with their business on full display. It’s definitely not like getting changed in the same room.

People really will do anything for money.

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!

