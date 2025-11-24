The Tab

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

Filming has been delayed

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been fully evacuated with the entire cast of celebrities moved to safety as the storm battering the jungle got too extreme and dangerous for filming to continue. Filming has been delayed until things ease up. The storm has plunged the entire camp into chaos and had all 12 of the campmates huddling for shelter in the Bush Telegraph as the storm just relentlessly downpoured on the camp and began to flood.

The storm started to ease up after two hours of torrential downpour – with apparently 50cm of rain hitting the jungle in Dungay, New South Wales, Australia. Apparently all the cast had to be evacuated and the I’m A Celeb 2025 bunch then were left trying to dry their towels and bed sheets which got absolutely sodden.

A show source said to The Sun: “The camp was drenched and the storm caused filming issues, but everything is fine now. Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp.”

When the thunderstorms cause the camp to be evacuated, it’s not just because the I’m A Celeb 2025 cast are at risk of being flooded but a lot of the banks of the jungle turn to slurry and can bring down leeches which are dangerous. We saw the girlies flee them when the leeches were in the natural pool earlier in the season.

It’s not the first time it’s happened either so the show has to be prepared – but it can be awful for the celebrities involved. Last year, the camp got evacuated twice. Jane Moore said her bra was soaked in blood because a leech latched on to her during one of the floods.

Last year’s winner Danny Jones said of his experiences in the evacuations “It was one of the hardest nights. We were all quite cramped and I think there were still 12 of us then as well, all boiling-hot in close proximity. The rain also meant the leeches were searching for you and I was literally on leech check every day.”

