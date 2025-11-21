The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

17 hours ago

The cast of I’m A Celeb 2025 are all settled into the jungle with the introduction of Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams, so here are their uber-rich net worths.

It’s generally understood that ITV plays loose and fast with the term celebrity, because there’s no way the likes of Meryl Streep and Sabrina Carpenter are ditching million-dollar performances to eat the private parts of various exotic animals. That being said, and as proven by earlier additions, there are always one or two celebs with net worths far exceeding the rest of the cast – any idea which two are in the lead this year?

Honourable mention: Tom Read Wilson

Unfortunately, Tom Read Wilson’s estimated net worth is not widely reported, but one slightly sketchy site approximated it to be between $100k and $1 million, which really isn’t that helpful. However, we do know he’s been paid between £60,000 and £80,000 for I’m A Celeb.

Angry Ginge’s net worth is around £1 million

Angry Ginge’s claim to fame is his social media presence, and he’s come a long way since making £12.44 on his very first Twitch stream. Now, it’s believed his net worth is around the £1 million mark. Not bad for a 24-year-old.

Eddie Kadi has amassed a solid net worth through comedy

Eddie Kadi has been working in comedy circles for years after moving to the UK from the Republic of the Congo. In 2025, Eddi Kadi’s net worth is around £1.2 million.

I honestly thought Alex Scott’s net worth would be more

Alex Scott is everywhere in 2025, and I’m saying that as someone who works especially hard avoiding anything football-related. Though her net worth of £2 million is nothing to turn your nose up at, I thought it would be a lot higher.

You can’t be called Vogue and not have a high net worth

If your name is Vogue, you’ve got to exude richness, and thankfully, Vogue Williams did not disappoint. She’s got an estimated net worth of £2 million, which is worlds away from her husband’s of £12.5 million.

Martin Kemp’s net worth is 90 per cent from your mum and her friends

Martin Kemp, of what has become the British Kemp dynasty, has a net worth of £3 million – 90 per cent of that is from my mum alone!

Ruby Wax’s net worth is £4 million

After years of working in TV, film, books, and comedy, Ruby Wax is rolling in it with an estimated net worth of £3.5 million.

Aitch’s net worth has grown massively in a short time

Aitch hasn’t been in the music industry for very long, and yet, he’s already been on several talk shows, released numerous Top 40 songs, and been involved in a situationship. All that and more have sent his net worth to new heights, with Aitch now being worth roughly £3.5 million.

Lisa Riley is also making bank

We’ve long established that there’s a huge amount of money in British soaps, especially if you’re playing the same character day in and day out for years. Having portrayed Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale since 1995, Lisa Riley’s net worth is a respectable £4 million.

Shona McGarty is the queen of TV, and her net worth reflects that

Shona McGarty is the instantly recognisable face behind Whitney on EastEnders. She’s played the character on and off since 2008, and it’s earned her a net worth of £5.5 million. GK Barry recently prophesied that Shona would win I’m A Celeb, so get ready to watch that grow even more.

Kelly Brook’s net worth reflects years of dedication

We’re now in the top two, with Kelly Brooks just missing out on the top spot. She’s been working in modelling, TV, and film since the 90s, and has since moved into presenting and podcasting work. Kelly Brook is adaptable as hell, and her net worth of £10 million reflects that.

The I’m A Celeb cast member with the highest net worth is Jack Osbourne

Perhaps not a massive surprise, but Jack Osbourne is the richest I’m A Celeb cast member with a net worth of £11.4 million. A true nepo baby at heart, most of Jack’s wealth has come from appearing on reality TV shows as the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. He also banked a pretty substantial amount from Ozzy’s £163 million inheritance.

