I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Is this the poorest season yet?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The cast of I’m A Celeb 2025 are all settled into the jungle with the introduction of Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams, so here are their uber-rich net worths.

It’s generally understood that ITV plays loose and fast with the term celebrity, because there’s no way the likes of Meryl Streep and Sabrina Carpenter are ditching million-dollar performances to eat the private parts of various exotic animals. That being said, and as proven by earlier additions, there are always one or two celebs with net worths far exceeding the rest of the cast – any idea which two are in the lead this year?

Honourable mention: Tom Read Wilson

Tom Read WIlson

Credit: ITV

Unfortunately, Tom Read Wilson’s estimated net worth is not widely reported, but one slightly sketchy site approximated it to be between $100k and $1 million, which really isn’t that helpful. However, we do know he’s been paid between £60,000 and £80,000 for I’m A Celeb.

Angry Ginge’s net worth is around £1 million

Angry Ginge’s claim to fame is his social media presence, and he’s come a long way since making £12.44 on his very first Twitch stream. Now, it’s believed his net worth is around the £1 million mark. Not bad for a 24-year-old.

Eddie Kadi has amassed a solid net worth through comedy

Eddi Kadi

Credit: ITV

Eddie Kadi has been working in comedy circles for years after moving to the UK from the Republic of the Congo. In 2025, Eddi Kadi’s net worth is around £1.2 million.

I honestly thought Alex Scott’s net worth would be more

Alex Scott is everywhere in 2025, and I’m saying that as someone who works especially hard avoiding anything football-related. Though her net worth of £2 million is nothing to turn your nose up at, I thought it would be a lot higher.

You can’t be called Vogue and not have a high net worth

Vogue

Credit: ITV

If your name is Vogue, you’ve got to exude richness, and thankfully, Vogue Williams did not disappoint. She’s got an estimated net worth of £2 million, which is worlds away from her husband’s of £12.5 million.

Martin Kemp’s net worth is 90 per cent from your mum and her friends

Martin Kemp, of what has become the British Kemp dynasty, has a net worth of £3 million – 90 per cent of that is from my mum alone!

Ruby Wax’s net worth is £4 million

ITV

Credit: ITV

After years of working in TV, film, books, and comedy, Ruby Wax is rolling in it with an estimated net worth of £3.5 million.

Aitch’s net worth has grown massively in a short time

Aitch hasn’t been in the music industry for very long, and yet, he’s already been on several talk shows, released numerous Top 40 songs, and been involved in a situationship. All that and more have sent his net worth to new heights, with Aitch now being worth roughly £3.5 million.

Lisa Riley is also making bank

I'm A Celeb

Credit: ITV

We’ve long established that there’s a huge amount of money in British soaps, especially if you’re playing the same character day in and day out for years. Having portrayed Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale since 1995, Lisa Riley’s net worth is a respectable £4 million.

Shona McGarty is the queen of TV, and her net worth reflects that

Shona McGarty is the instantly recognisable face behind Whitney on EastEnders. She’s played the character on and off since 2008, and it’s earned her a net worth of £5.5 million. GK Barry recently prophesied that Shona would win I’m A Celeb, so get ready to watch that grow even more.

Kelly Brook’s net worth reflects years of dedication

Credit: ITV

We’re now in the top two, with Kelly Brooks just missing out on the top spot. She’s been working in modelling, TV, and film since the 90s, and has since moved into presenting and podcasting work. Kelly Brook is adaptable as hell, and her net worth of £10 million reflects that.

The I’m A Celeb cast member with the highest net worth is Jack Osbourne

Perhaps not a massive surprise, but Jack Osbourne is the richest I’m A Celeb cast member with a net worth of £11.4 million. A true nepo baby at heart, most of Jack’s wealth has come from appearing on reality TV shows as the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. He also banked a pretty substantial amount from Ozzy’s £163 million inheritance.

Featured image credit: ITV

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Vogue Williams I'm A Celeb backlash

Now she’s on I’m A Celeb, people are remembering this major Vogue Williams controversy

Sam Thompson

Ew, I’m A Celeb producers use this vile hack to force people to throw up in bushtucker trials

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

why Spencer Matthews booted off I'm A Celeb

The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Suchismita Ghosh

He only lasted three days

Here’s what the magic spells in the Grimmerie book from Wicked: For Good actually mean

Claudia Cox

The Tin Man spell is actually so sad

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Suchismita Ghosh

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

The Beast in me

Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

Kieran Galpin

Okay, so that’s super creepy

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

The scenes are so different

