The Tab
Sam Thompson

Ew, I’m A Celeb producers use this vile hack to force people to throw up in bushtucker trials

It’s been revealed by a former contestant, and it’s as genius as it is evil

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Bushtucker trials have been a time-honoured tradition of ITV’s I’m a Celeb, and there’s arguably no moment more iconic than when an unwitting celeb chows down on the private parts of exotic animals. Sorry, PETA.

Over the years, we’ve seen everyone from Rebekah Vardy to Matt Hancock eating some of the most rancid creations. From crocodile penis to sheep semen, kangaroo anus to live spiders, it’s a good thing the show is on so late because it’s enough to put you off your dinner. While trials always come in different forms, like season 22’s La Cucaracha Café or season eight’s I Scream Van, the premise is always the same: Consume the critter and earn the stars, and if you throw up, well, that just makes for better television.

But now it seems that there’s a nefarious plan at work on the producers’ part, because a former I’m A Celeb icon has revealed the sneaky way they encourage contestants to vom on national TV.

vomit

I’m A Celeb’s GK Barry revealed a bushtucker trials secret

Last year, I’m A Celeb boasted a pretty stellar lineup comprised of Danny Jones, Maura Higgins (awkward), Tulisa, Coleen Rooney, and a few other pretty big names. GK Barry was also cast, and she quickly became a fan favourite thanks to her killer one-liners and unique friendship with Reverand Richard Coles.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Saving Grace, musician Heny Moodie questioned: “Surely the producers of the show are going to check the food, like they’re not going to kill anyone!”

ITV

Credit: ITV

Here’s when she exposed the shocking hack producers use to “make you sick” on national TV.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

“No but they try and make you sick, because they salt it up,” she spilt. “That’s what Rev [Richard Coles] said!”

Salting the already gross food obviously gets the ball rolling, and with saliva pooling up it’s only a matter of time before someone has to expel what they’ve eaten. Henry was too stunned to speak at first, but he did ask for confirmation from GK, who said: “Yeah. That’s what Revo said.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, she shared her predictions for the winner. Make your own predictions now. You ready? GK Barry, in all her prophetic wisdom, believes the winner will either be Aitch or Shona McGarty.

To the I’m A Celeb producers: This is not a scathing takedown of eating bushtucker trials. Please don’t stop doing what you’re doing. We LOVE the drama.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The shocking reason Aitch got so much backlash weeks before going on I’m A Celeb

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge got his nickname, and these videos prove it

I'm A Celeb

These three British stars pulled out of I’m A Celeb 2025, and it could have been SO good

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming