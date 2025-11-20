Ew, I’m A Celeb producers use this vile hack to force people to throw up in bushtucker trials

It’s been revealed by a former contestant, and it’s as genius as it is evil

Bushtucker trials have been a time-honoured tradition of ITV’s I’m a Celeb, and there’s arguably no moment more iconic than when an unwitting celeb chows down on the private parts of exotic animals. Sorry, PETA.

Over the years, we’ve seen everyone from Rebekah Vardy to Matt Hancock eating some of the most rancid creations. From crocodile penis to sheep semen, kangaroo anus to live spiders, it’s a good thing the show is on so late because it’s enough to put you off your dinner. While trials always come in different forms, like season 22’s La Cucaracha Café or season eight’s I Scream Van, the premise is always the same: Consume the critter and earn the stars, and if you throw up, well, that just makes for better television.

But now it seems that there’s a nefarious plan at work on the producers’ part, because a former I’m A Celeb icon has revealed the sneaky way they encourage contestants to vom on national TV.

I’m A Celeb’s GK Barry revealed a bushtucker trials secret

Last year, I’m A Celeb boasted a pretty stellar lineup comprised of Danny Jones, Maura Higgins (awkward), Tulisa, Coleen Rooney, and a few other pretty big names. GK Barry was also cast, and she quickly became a fan favourite thanks to her killer one-liners and unique friendship with Reverand Richard Coles.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Saving Grace, musician Heny Moodie questioned: “Surely the producers of the show are going to check the food, like they’re not going to kill anyone!”

Here’s when she exposed the shocking hack producers use to “make you sick” on national TV.

“No but they try and make you sick, because they salt it up,” she spilt. “That’s what Rev [Richard Coles] said!”

Salting the already gross food obviously gets the ball rolling, and with saliva pooling up it’s only a matter of time before someone has to expel what they’ve eaten. Henry was too stunned to speak at first, but he did ask for confirmation from GK, who said: “Yeah. That’s what Revo said.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, she shared her predictions for the winner. Make your own predictions now. You ready? GK Barry, in all her prophetic wisdom, believes the winner will either be Aitch or Shona McGarty.

To the I’m A Celeb producers: This is not a scathing takedown of eating bushtucker trials. Please don’t stop doing what you’re doing. We LOVE the drama.

