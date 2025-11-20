The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

17 hours ago

Back in 2022, everyone was hooked on the ongoing saga of Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg. They were flirty together, and constantly hinted they might have been more than just friends. Then, they announced they were in fact a couple. But, before we could all get our heads around the ultimate celeb crossover, Aitch and Amelia had announced they had split up. It really was a whirlwind.

Their relationship really got conversations going. Whilst a lot of us wanted them to admit their feelings finally, there was a pretty obvious feeling that it was all too good to be true. Everyone thought they were together for the PR, and it was all a bit fake.

Aitch and Amelia first showed their wild chemistry during an episode of her Chicken Shop Date. Then, dating rumours began circulating in 2022. There were videos of them bowling together, and some pretty cosy selfies being posted all over the place.

Then, they made things official. Aitch called Amelia his “wife” and started posting his last name after hers when he spoke of her, and they posted pictures with the caption “❤️ you.”

Aitch and Amelia announced their split on TikTok

People soon started to think the relationship was all PR. Amelia appeared in Aitch’s music video for song Baby, and people wondered if their relationship was all to build hype for its release. In March 2022, it was all over. It was announced in a true internet celeb way, as they shared the split on TikTok.

In the clip, they exchanged matching best friend bracelets and joked about why things wouldn’t work between them. Amelia said she loved going on dates for her show, and couldn’t stop doing that. Aitch admitted he didn’t love the idea of watching her date other rappers every week, even if it was part of her job.

“I think we’re better as friends,” Amelia said, before Aitch added: “I can’t sit back and watch you every other week go on a date with other rappers. And I know it’s not real but I just can’t do it.”

Someone in the comments said it was “all for PR,” and Amelia replied: “It wasn’t.” But, when Aitch was asked later if the relationship was a publicity stunt, he laughed it off and refused to answer. Hmm.

Maybe he’ll give us more answers in the I’m A Celeb jungle?

