The Tab
Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

Everyone thought their relationship was for PR

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Back in 2022, everyone was hooked on the ongoing saga of Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg. They were flirty together, and constantly hinted they might have been more than just friends. Then, they announced they were in fact a couple. But, before we could all get our heads around the ultimate celeb crossover, Aitch and Amelia had announced they had split up. It really was a whirlwind.

Their relationship really got conversations going. Whilst a lot of us wanted them to admit their feelings finally, there was a pretty obvious feeling that it was all too good to be true. Everyone thought they were together for the PR, and it was all a bit fake.

Aitch and Amelia first showed their wild chemistry during an episode of her Chicken Shop Date. Then, dating rumours began circulating in 2022. There were videos of them bowling together, and some pretty cosy selfies being posted all over the place.

Then, they made things official. Aitch called Amelia his “wife” and started posting his last name after hers when he spoke of her, and they posted pictures with the caption “❤️ you.”

Aitch and Amelia announced their split on TikTok

@ameliadimz

@aitch12 a new chapter 💘

♬ original sound – ameliadimz

People soon started to think the relationship was all PR. Amelia appeared in Aitch’s music video for song Baby, and people wondered if their relationship was all to build hype for its release. In March 2022, it was all over. It was announced in a true internet celeb way, as they shared the split on TikTok.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

In the clip, they exchanged matching best friend bracelets and joked about why things wouldn’t work between them. Amelia said she loved going on dates for her show, and couldn’t stop doing that. Aitch admitted he didn’t love the idea of watching her date other rappers every week, even if it was part of her job.

“I think we’re better as friends,” Amelia said, before Aitch added: “I can’t sit back and watch you every other week go on a date with other rappers. And I know it’s not real but I just can’t do it.”

Someone in the comments said it was “all for PR,” and Amelia replied: “It wasn’t.” But, when Aitch was asked later if the relationship was a publicity stunt, he laughed it off and refused to answer. Hmm.

Maybe he’ll give us more answers in the I’m A Celeb jungle?

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

More on: Celebrity I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The three strange items I’m A Celeb cast are actually allowed to bring with them to camp

Aitch and Ginge’s close friendship before I’m A Celeb, and how they know each other

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming