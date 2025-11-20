The Tab
Vogue Williams I'm A Celeb backlash

Now she’s on I’m A Celeb, people are remembering this major Vogue Williams controversy

A political column Vogue wrote after terrorist attacks in 2017 was dragged for being ‘totalitarian and sinister’

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Late arrival to I’m A Celeb 2025 Vogue Williams finally makes her arrival in the jungle tonight, and whilst she’s best known for her presenting duties, her various podcasts and for being the wife of Spencer Matthews – there is one thing that I always think of when it comes to Vogue Williams. That would be the section I found on her Wikipedia once which explained how she was at the centre of a major backlash regarding a column she wrote in 2017 in the wake of horrific terror attacks – where she said “internment camps are a grim necessity.” She got so much backlash for this she had to apologise, and it’s truly a wild saga that saw Vogue Williams at the centre of a scandal way before she headed into the I’m A Celeb jungle.

It all went down in 2017

2017 was a horrible time. I am from Manchester and I had friends who were there for the Manchester Arena attack, and I know just how scary that time was – especially when there was a follow up incident on London Bridge not long after. This prompted Vogue Williams to write a column in the Sunday World where she called for Muslim extremists to be in detention without trial. She called these internment camps “a grim necessity”

This resulted in a lot of backlash, with accusations of Williams being uneducated because internment camps failed in Northern Ireland – which she acknowledged but said circumstances were different today. The Irish Times writer Donald Clarke criticised what Vogue said as “illogical, totalitarian and profoundly sinister” and compared her stance to UKIP. It’s all just a bit wild, but in the midst of the backlash was also a lot of sexist criticism about why she’d have an opinion on these matters in the first place – it’s all a far cry from the Vogue Williams we know heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle.

 

Vogue apologised and said she’d received death threats

In the following column the week after the backlash, Vogue Williams did apologise for her comments and said they were misguided and written out of fear.  After saying she was sorry because she wrote it at a time when she was “frightened and angry”, she went on to say “But after reflecting more deeply, I understand that suggesting internment camps – ie imprisonment without trial – was a misguided opinion.

“Everyone has the right to a fair trial and to be heard and I of course do not believe in a dictatorship type of government.”

I need Ruby Wax to bring it up to her immediately just for the drama.

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder

