A look into I’m A Celeb star Eddie Kadi’s journey from growing up in Congo to selling out arenas

2 days ago

I’m A Celeb’s energetic Eddie Kadi already feels like one of those campmates everyone warms to instantly. He’s funny, he’s chaotic in the best way, and he’s already admitted he’s “brave indoors”, which, honestly, same.

But beyond the jokes and the big personality, I’m A Celeb‘s Eddie Kadi’s journey is actually pretty amazing, and he has a huge career behind him.

Eddie was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before moving to the UK at the age of eight. And according to him, that’s where his love of performing really started, right in London, surrounded by TV, comedy and anything that let him make people laugh.

He’s a record-breaking comedian

Eddie didn’t just join the comedy circuit; he smashed it. As reported by The Independent, he made history as the first Black British solo comedian to sell out the Indigo at The O2, and then later performed at the actual O2 Arena in 2010.

Speaking to The Independent, he explained why he pushed himself so quickly, “Some people would say that I should continue playing it safe in smaller venues, but I don’t see why I should keep taking baby-steps when I am confident I can take giant leaps.”

He’s been on Strictly Come Dancing, too

Before the jungle, Eddie had already taken on another terrifying challenge: Strictly. He danced with Karen Hauer in 2023, but the pair were the fourth couple sent home. Even so, the audience loved him, mostly because he had the exact vibes he has in the jungle now: Enthusiastic, slightly chaotic, but very lovable.

He’s also a presenter, actor and podcaster

When he’s not on stage, Eddie’s on the radio. He fronts BBC 1Xtra’s Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show, and he regularly appears on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Fighting Talk, where he gets to do what he does best: Talk, joke and gently roast people.

He’s also acted, performed internationally, and even joined Lauryn Hill at Radio City Music Hall in New York back in 2017. Very casual.

He’s keeping his family life private

While some celebs are more than happy to share everything, Eddie’s kept his personal life completely off the radar. His relationship status is unknown.

But one thing he has revealed is that going into the jungle was a straight “yes.” Speaking to ITV, he said, “Raising a daughter is a beautiful thing, and my daughter is very excited. It’s going to be a story for her every single day. My daughter will be the proudest in the world if I am crowned King of the Jungle.”

And please, if that doesn’t get votes, what will?

