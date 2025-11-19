The Tab
I'm A Celeb Eddie Kadi journey

A look into I’m A Celeb star Eddie Kadi’s journey from growing up in Congo to selling out arenas

He moved to the UK when he was eight

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

I’m A Celeb’s energetic Eddie Kadi already feels like one of those campmates everyone warms to instantly. He’s funny, he’s chaotic in the best way, and he’s already admitted he’s “brave indoors”, which, honestly, same.

But beyond the jokes and the big personality, I’m A Celeb‘s Eddie Kadi’s journey is actually pretty amazing, and he has a huge career behind him.

Eddie was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before moving to the UK at the age of eight. And according to him, that’s where his love of performing really started, right in London, surrounded by TV, comedy and anything that let him make people laugh.

He’s a record-breaking comedian

Eddie didn’t just join the comedy circuit; he smashed it. As reported by The Independent, he made history as the first Black British solo comedian to sell out the Indigo at The O2, and then later performed at the actual O2 Arena in 2010.

Speaking to The Independent, he explained why he pushed himself so quickly, “Some people would say that I should continue playing it safe in smaller venues, but I don’t see why I should keep taking baby-steps when I am confident I can take giant leaps.”

He’s been on Strictly Come Dancing, too

via BBC

Before the jungle, Eddie had already taken on another terrifying challenge: Strictly. He danced with Karen Hauer in 2023, but the pair were the fourth couple sent home. Even so, the audience loved him, mostly because he had the exact vibes he has in the jungle now: Enthusiastic, slightly chaotic, but very lovable.

He’s also a presenter, actor and podcaster

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BBC Radio 1Xtra (@bbc1xtra)

When he’s not on stage, Eddie’s on the radio. He fronts BBC 1Xtra’s Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show, and he regularly appears on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Fighting Talk, where he gets to do what he does best: Talk, joke and gently roast people.

He’s also acted, performed internationally, and even joined Lauryn Hill at Radio City Music Hall in New York back in 2017. Very casual.

He’s keeping his family life private

via ITV

While some celebs are more than happy to share everything, Eddie’s kept his personal life completely off the radar. His relationship status is unknown.

But one thing he has revealed is that going into the jungle was a straight “yes.” Speaking to ITV, he said, “Raising a daughter is a beautiful thing, and my daughter is very excited. It’s going to be a story for her every single day. My daughter will be the proudest in the world if I am crowned King of the Jungle.”

And please, if that doesn’t get votes, what will?

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

I'm A Celeb Ruby Wax troubled childhood

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax opens up about her ‘torturous’ childhood she miraculously survived

I'm A Celeb Jack Osbourne health condition

Jack Osbourne’s health condition explained and what it means for I’m A Celeb’s Bushtucker trials

I'm A Celeb Angry Ginge controversial moments

All of Angry Ginge’s controversial moments before he even set foot in the I’m A Celeb camp

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming