The real reason Spencer Matthews won’t be supporting Vogue Williams on I’m A Celebrity

He was on the show in 2015

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

In the least ideal timing imaginable, Spencer Matthews won’t be flying to Australia to cheer on wife Vogue Williams during her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and it’s actually not because he was once booted out of the show.

Credit: ITV

It’s because he’s currently in Cape Town, gearing up for his third full Ironman triathlon. As you do.

The 37-year-old is in the middle of “Project Seven”, a frankly unhinged mission to complete seven full Ironman triathlons across seven continents in just 21 days. If he pulls it off, he’ll get a Guinness World Record, but the timing could not be worse for the couple.

Spencer has already smashed Europe and Arizona, and now he has no choice but to head straight to South Africa to stay on track for the 21-day deadline. That means he won’t even be able to watch Vogue battle bushtucker trials live, and Vogue won’t know whether he completes the challenge while she’s busy eating kangaroo bits on national TV.

A source told The Mirror the diary clash was basically unavoidable: “Spencer would want nothing more than to support Vogue in Australia… but both committed to their own projects, and unfortunately the schedules overlap.”

To make it even more chaotic, Vogue, described as “one of the most glam signings” the show has had in year, was reportedly struggling with the decision to go on I’m A Celeb because it meant weeks away from her kids. But ultimately, she decided to face her fears and just go for it.

And yes, Spencer has done the jungle before, for a whopping three days in 2015, before being swiftly kicked out for taking steroids and not telling producers. He later admitted it was pure “vanity”. Classic.

Meanwhile, he’s continuing his era of intense physical challenges. Fresh off completing 30 desert marathons in 30 days this summer (also a Guinness World Record), he’s now swimming, cycling and running his way through continents while updating listeners on his Untapped podcast.

Unfortunately, that means no dramatic bridge reunion scene for them this year.

Featured image credit: ITV, Instagram/@voguewilliams

