Um, did MAFS UK 2025’s Ashley just confirm he is dating April after all?!

22 hours ago

Ever since MAFS UK 2025 started, there’s been a rumour that Ashley was dating April after the show, and some people are convinced he just confirmed it.

They posted a video of them both hanging out together alone this week and wrote in the caption: “Just a couple of country bumpkins enjoying the countryside. I genuinely forgot how fun you are to be around.”

On her Instagram story last week, April instead they’re just friends, responding to a question that asked “Are you and Ashley getting together?” by saying: “And to answer a lot of you… Me and Ashley are just good friends.”

However, people have spotted a comment underneath the video of them having drinks that said: “Like this comment if this is more than a friendship.” And guess what… Ashley liked it!

Was that him confirming they are together after all?! People certainly think so. One person commented “Yessss he liked it. Congratulations Ashley you seem great,” while another wrote: “We love that for you both.”

“I mean this is totally what this show was made for? So happy for you both, it’s not confirmed but it kinda is?” someone else said.

Here’s where it gets messy, though. On the same post, the MAFS groom replied to another comment asking if they’re actually together with: “No sorry, really good friends though.”

So are they together or not? Nobody really knows. They either are dating and are keeping it quiet for now, or they’re just friends and are having fun playing into the dating rumours.

Either way, people are really shipping them, and are loving the fact that Ashley seems so happy when he’s around April.

Someone said: “What a different energy between the two of you. You were badly matched in the experiment obviously. Think any girl that gets Ash is one lucky lady.”

“Love this, you were two of my favourite people this year and it was horrible to see you both look so broken by the end of it. This is lovely to see, whether it be a friendship or more I’m loving it!” another agreed.

I really hope they are together.

Featured image by: Channel 4