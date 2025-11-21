The Tab
Steven

MAFS’ Steven exposes unseen flirty texts from Julia-Ruth, and they’re so bad

He also made some WILD claims about Julia-Ruth

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

A major theme throughout MAFS season 10 was the breakdown of Nelly and Steven’s relationship, and the Julia-Ruth-sized black cloud hanging over their heads. The show might be over, but the drama is only getting started.

After leaving her marriage to Divarni, Julia-Ruth wasted no time in sliding into Steven’s DMs after he and Nelly also split up. The moment was exposed on the show, and that was before it emerged that Juicy-Roo had also been on holiday – and slept with – Maeve’s husband, Joe.

Though Steven always maintained that it was a completely platonic relationship, the math simply wasn’t mathing. Julia-Ruth had a very different version of events, but after all that, they didn’t even go for drinks with one another.

Steven said that Julia-Ruth messaged him first after MAFS

Steven

Credit: Channel 4

In a new interview with Nia Speaks, Steven addressed some of his more controversial MAFS moments and the time Julia-Ruth slid into his direct messages.

“The Julia-Ruth thing is an interesting one. She slid into my DM first,” he claimed.

Though he could have left it there, he detailed the exact message he recieved. It was “Hey” with the cheeky eyes emoji, followed quickly by the damning: “You finally saw some sense then?”

Steven then responded with “the ring is off”, and Julia-Ruth replied with a skull emoji. Apparently, there was no intention for the sneaky date… at first.

He explained: “There was no intent to meet at first, we voice-noted a bit, I said we need to meet up for drinks, you’ve been through the same experiment, the same process that I have, we need a drink and a proper catch up.”

Yeah. Sure. Totally believable.

To make matters even worse, Steven then proceeded to accuse Julia-Ruth of a calculated move. Essentially, she targeted Steven and Joe because they were married to her two frenemies, Nelly and Maeve.

“When they fell out at the retreat, I knew she’d have an arse about it and Julia-Ruth would tell her. The two people Julia-Ruth had issues with, she went after their husbands, so she knew what she was doing,” he said.

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

