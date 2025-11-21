MAFS’ Steven exposes unseen flirty texts from Julia-Ruth, and they’re so bad

3 hours ago

A major theme throughout MAFS season 10 was the breakdown of Nelly and Steven’s relationship, and the Julia-Ruth-sized black cloud hanging over their heads. The show might be over, but the drama is only getting started.

After leaving her marriage to Divarni, Julia-Ruth wasted no time in sliding into Steven’s DMs after he and Nelly also split up. The moment was exposed on the show, and that was before it emerged that Juicy-Roo had also been on holiday – and slept with – Maeve’s husband, Joe.

Though Steven always maintained that it was a completely platonic relationship, the math simply wasn’t mathing. Julia-Ruth had a very different version of events, but after all that, they didn’t even go for drinks with one another.

Steven said that Julia-Ruth messaged him first after MAFS

In a new interview with Nia Speaks, Steven addressed some of his more controversial MAFS moments and the time Julia-Ruth slid into his direct messages.

“The Julia-Ruth thing is an interesting one. She slid into my DM first,” he claimed.

Though he could have left it there, he detailed the exact message he recieved. It was “Hey” with the cheeky eyes emoji, followed quickly by the damning: “You finally saw some sense then?”

Steven then responded with “the ring is off”, and Julia-Ruth replied with a skull emoji. Apparently, there was no intention for the sneaky date… at first.

He explained: “There was no intent to meet at first, we voice-noted a bit, I said we need to meet up for drinks, you’ve been through the same experiment, the same process that I have, we need a drink and a proper catch up.”

Yeah. Sure. Totally believable.

To make matters even worse, Steven then proceeded to accuse Julia-Ruth of a calculated move. Essentially, she targeted Steven and Joe because they were married to her two frenemies, Nelly and Maeve.

“When they fell out at the retreat, I knew she’d have an arse about it and Julia-Ruth would tell her. The two people Julia-Ruth had issues with, she went after their husbands, so she knew what she was doing,” he said.

