Maeve finally shares where she and Julia-Ruth stand now after giving her a pretty brutal nickname

The feud is never ending

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Maeve and Julia-Ruth have never really been friends on MAFS UK 2025. But things became tense after it came out that Julia-Ruth went on holiday with Maeve’s ex-husband Joe and was intimate with him shortly after he left the experiment. Since then, the relationship between the two brides has been extremely strained.

At the MAFS reunion, it was obvious nothing had improved. They argued again and disagreed about what really happened. Also, Maeve kept throwing little digs at Julia-Ruth, and they both left the set looking just as frustrated as they were during filming.

So, where do Maeve and Julia-Ruth stand now?

Now that the show has finally ended, Maeve has made it clear where she stands with the whole Julia-Ruth situation.

Nelly shared an Instagram post after the show ended. Maeve commented under it, writing, “Love you with all my heart, my girl. I, however, can not say the same about Julia-Ruthless.” And that nickname alone says everything.

One follower then asked Maeve if she’d seen Julia-Ruth’s recent Instagram post defending her decisions with Joe, calling herself “a woman who was trying to find love and connection”. Maeve replied that she hasn’t because Julia-Ruth is blocked.

On the other side, Julia-Ruth has continued to explain that both her relationship with Divarni and Joe’s relationship with Maeve had already ended for separate reasons, and that she and Joe only reconnected once they’d both left the experiment.

But despite that, it’s clear that the situation caused a lot of hurt.

Right now, Maeve wants distance. And it doesn’t seem like there will be any sort of truce between them anytime soon.

So, where do they actually stand? Very far apart, and it looks like that’s how it’s going to stay.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
