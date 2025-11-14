The Tab
MAFS UK Nelly reunion power

Nelly explains how she went from apologetic to powerful after her iconic MAFS UK reunion moment

She has finally found her voice

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Last night’s reunion episode of MAFS UK gave us arguments, revelations, tears, and one very unexpected star moment, where Nelly absolutely found her voice, power and confidence back.

When she first joined the experiment, Nelly was soft-spoken, sweet, and almost painfully forgiving. She was the kind of person who apologised even when someone else messed up. And Steven kind of took full advantage of that.

But at the reunion, that Nelly was gone. Instead, we got power Nelly, confident Nelly, and don’t-mess-with-me Nelly.

Throughout the show, Nelly struggled to stand up for herself. Even when Steven called her names or messed with her feelings, she tried to keep the peace.

But after seeing the messages Steven sent to Julia-Ruth, which he later admitted he sent “to piss Nelly off”, something snapped. In the best way.

Since her wedding day, Nelly has done a full 180 in her personality. At the reunion, Nelly didn’t just speak, she delivered. “Don’t ever use women like that,” she told him. “It’s vile.”

Even MAFS expert Paul C Brunson praised her for how far she’s come since day one, saying she’s finally stepped into her confidence and understood her worth.

And now she has revealed how she finally found her voice and confidence

After the episode aired, Nelly wrote on her Instagram, revealing exactly how she rebuilt her confidence. She wrote, “Three steps to getting your power back: Real support > fake reassurance. Gut instinct > breadcrumbs. You > everything.”

Simple, clear, and straight to the point. It’s basically her entire MAFS UK journey in three tiny lines. And what makes her transformation so satisfying is that it isn’t messy, dramatic, or attention-seeking. It’s quiet power. It’s choosing yourself. It’s refusing to accept disrespect ever again.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nelly Patel (@drnellyp)

In an earlier post, she hinted at this shift too, especially when she discovered Steven’s messages to Julia-Ruth. “DAYUMMM, that was a wild ride,” she said. “No matter how messy things get, the truth always comes to the surface. The truth will always win.”

She also opened up about learning to trust herself again, “A woman’s intuition is powerful. Trust your gut… don’t second-guess yourself.”

And after everything we saw her go through in the experiment, it feels like she finally realised she never needed Steven’s validation, she just needed her own voice.

