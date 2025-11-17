The Tab
Julia-Ruth shares what the MAFS UK 2025 cast really got up to in their free time off camera

There’s so much we didn’t see

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Julia-Ruth has finally shared what the MAFS UK 2025 cast actually got up to when the cameras stopped rolling, and it turns out their free time was just as messy, wholesome, and downright unhinged as the show itself.

In a new Instagram post reflecting on her time on MAFS, she chose (for once!) not to focus on the drama, but instead on all the chaotic, cute, and surprisingly sweet moments the cast shared off-camera.

She wrote, “I’m so grateful for being a part of this experiment, I couldn’t believe it when I got confirmed almost a year ago this time-ish. I can’t believe how many incredible people I met along the way, including my ex-husband, who makes a banging morning coffee!”

She then went on to share everything the cast got up to in their downtime that never made it onto the show.

So, what did they do during their free time?

According to Julia-Ruth, the cast found plenty of ways to keep themselves entertained whenever filming paused. She reminisced about nights out at their local pub, sneaking “way too many” people into Leigh and Leah’s room, and singing in the hotel lobby after dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

In a surprising turn of events, Julia-Ruth revealed that she often went to get her nails done with Keye, Davide, and Nelly. Who would’ve thought? Not me. She also mentioned going to see a film with Divarni, calling it “the most confusing movie ever.”

Julia-Ruth said she watched Abigail “hover a block of cheese,” made “half-melted toasties” with Bec, and witnessed everyone get “sh*t faced at brunch off camera.” She revealed that she and Maeve had a sleepover when they were both having “man troubles,” and that she often had long makeup chats with Leigh. She also said that she and Grace bonded after being “abandoned by the girls” on their morning gym sessions.

Clearly, we didn’t see the wholesome friendships Julia-Ruth had with everyone and the fun things they all did together. It also comes as a surprise that Nelly and Maeve had a friendship with Julia-Ruth, as Nelly had an issue with her since the start, and after the Joe and Steven revelations, both Nelly and Maeve have shaded her.

But now, despite everything, Julia-Ruth says she’s learning from her mistakes. She wrote, “Do I wish it was different, yes. Do I have regrets, many. Would I do it again?…. Differently. I’ve taken a lot of lessons from this and will keep being the best version of me I can. Still loud, still sassy, still brave and goofy… just less naughty.”

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this

