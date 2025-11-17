Julia-Ruth shares what the MAFS UK 2025 cast really got up to in their free time off camera

2 hours ago

Julia-Ruth has finally shared what the MAFS UK 2025 cast actually got up to when the cameras stopped rolling, and it turns out their free time was just as messy, wholesome, and downright unhinged as the show itself.

In a new Instagram post reflecting on her time on MAFS, she chose (for once!) not to focus on the drama, but instead on all the chaotic, cute, and surprisingly sweet moments the cast shared off-camera.

She wrote, “I’m so grateful for being a part of this experiment, I couldn’t believe it when I got confirmed almost a year ago this time-ish. I can’t believe how many incredible people I met along the way, including my ex-husband, who makes a banging morning coffee!”

She then went on to share everything the cast got up to in their downtime that never made it onto the show.

So, what did they do during their free time?

According to Julia-Ruth, the cast found plenty of ways to keep themselves entertained whenever filming paused. She reminisced about nights out at their local pub, sneaking “way too many” people into Leigh and Leah’s room, and singing in the hotel lobby after dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

In a surprising turn of events, Julia-Ruth revealed that she often went to get her nails done with Keye, Davide, and Nelly. Who would’ve thought? Not me. She also mentioned going to see a film with Divarni, calling it “the most confusing movie ever.”

Julia-Ruth said she watched Abigail “hover a block of cheese,” made “half-melted toasties” with Bec, and witnessed everyone get “sh*t faced at brunch off camera.” She revealed that she and Maeve had a sleepover when they were both having “man troubles,” and that she often had long makeup chats with Leigh. She also said that she and Grace bonded after being “abandoned by the girls” on their morning gym sessions.

Clearly, we didn’t see the wholesome friendships Julia-Ruth had with everyone and the fun things they all did together. It also comes as a surprise that Nelly and Maeve had a friendship with Julia-Ruth, as Nelly had an issue with her since the start, and after the Joe and Steven revelations, both Nelly and Maeve have shaded her.

But now, despite everything, Julia-Ruth says she’s learning from her mistakes. She wrote, “Do I wish it was different, yes. Do I have regrets, many. Would I do it again?…. Differently. I’ve taken a lot of lessons from this and will keep being the best version of me I can. Still loud, still sassy, still brave and goofy… just less naughty.”

