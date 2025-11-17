The Tab
MAFS UK Joe Julia-Ruth holiday

MAFS UK’s Joe finally reveals why he never pursued anything with Julia-Ruth after their holiday

‘It wasn’t like we ran off together for this huge romantic thing’

Suchismita Ghosh

After all the chaos surrounding that Lanzarote trip, MAFS UK groom Joe has finally explained exactly why he didn’t pursue anything romantic with Julia-Ruth once they returned home from their holiday.

On girls’ day, Maeve revealed that Julia-Ruth and Joe had gone on a trip together. Julia-Ruth admitted that they’d bonded on a spontaneous holiday and slept together. She also claimed that he ghosted her afterwards, even saying he sent a suspicious “I broke my arm” text to cancel plans.

Now, MAFS UK’s Joe has finally addressed it all and revealed the real reason he didn’t continue things with Julia-Ruth once they returned from holiday.

So, what did Joe actually say?

MAFS UK Joe Julia-Ruth holiday

via YouTube

Speaking on Tom’s Talks podcast, Joe opened up properly about the post-show holiday and cleared up what actually happened between them.

He said, “I think it was like a week after the show. I was going on a holiday by myself. Julia-Ruth then went out, I think like a few days after me. I’m not really sure of the timeline. But she then messaged me asking if I was okay. I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, sound.’ We just had a normal conversation and then she basically said, ‘Oh, I wish I was coming on holiday.’ And she just ended up coming on the holiday, and we had like a lot of fun.”

He also said that it was “great” to share the experience because the “pressure was off” and they were both “fully decompressing.”

He clarified that they didn’t “run off together” for a secret romance, but he did admit there was a little romance while they were away.

Joe also explained that he kept things strictly respectful during filming, “I always kept arms’ length to all the girls because I didn’t want temptation and I wanted to respect my wife through the process.”

According to him, any connection with Julia-Ruth only developed after they were both home, both divorced, and officially done with MAFS.

Then why didn’t Joe continue things with Julia-Ruth after they got back?

Joe finally gave a clear answer, “We got back, and I just think morally for me it wouldn’t have been right to pursue anything with her in terms of something serious. I just don’t think that would have been right for me. It just didn’t feel right when I got back to then pursue a romantic relationship or whatever. But the important thing for me is that we were both single, we both finished our marriages. We were done, and it was after the whole show.”

He also acknowledged the awkwardness of the situation, especially considering the friendships between the brides, “I can see how it might be insensitive because they know each other. I hold my hands up to that.”

He added that he had no intention of returning to the show and that his personal life was his own once filming ended, “As a single man, what I do in my personal life is entirely up to me.”

Suchismita Ghosh

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Woman kicked out Burna Boy concert for falling asleep reveals sad reason she was so tired

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Eminem called Burna Boy out

DoorDash

Um, what? The DoorDash girl who was fired after reporting on-job s*xual assault has been arrested

Kieran Galpin

She is now facing two felony charges, and four years in prison

