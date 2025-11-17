MAFS UK’s Joe finally reveals why he never pursued anything with Julia-Ruth after their holiday

2 hours ago

After all the chaos surrounding that Lanzarote trip, MAFS UK groom Joe has finally explained exactly why he didn’t pursue anything romantic with Julia-Ruth once they returned home from their holiday.

On girls’ day, Maeve revealed that Julia-Ruth and Joe had gone on a trip together. Julia-Ruth admitted that they’d bonded on a spontaneous holiday and slept together. She also claimed that he ghosted her afterwards, even saying he sent a suspicious “I broke my arm” text to cancel plans.

Now, MAFS UK’s Joe has finally addressed it all and revealed the real reason he didn’t continue things with Julia-Ruth once they returned from holiday.

So, what did Joe actually say?

Speaking on Tom’s Talks podcast, Joe opened up properly about the post-show holiday and cleared up what actually happened between them.

He said, “I think it was like a week after the show. I was going on a holiday by myself. Julia-Ruth then went out, I think like a few days after me. I’m not really sure of the timeline. But she then messaged me asking if I was okay. I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, sound.’ We just had a normal conversation and then she basically said, ‘Oh, I wish I was coming on holiday.’ And she just ended up coming on the holiday, and we had like a lot of fun.”

He also said that it was “great” to share the experience because the “pressure was off” and they were both “fully decompressing.”

He clarified that they didn’t “run off together” for a secret romance, but he did admit there was a little romance while they were away.

Joe also explained that he kept things strictly respectful during filming, “I always kept arms’ length to all the girls because I didn’t want temptation and I wanted to respect my wife through the process.”

According to him, any connection with Julia-Ruth only developed after they were both home, both divorced, and officially done with MAFS.

Then why didn’t Joe continue things with Julia-Ruth after they got back?

Joe finally gave a clear answer, “We got back, and I just think morally for me it wouldn’t have been right to pursue anything with her in terms of something serious. I just don’t think that would have been right for me. It just didn’t feel right when I got back to then pursue a romantic relationship or whatever. But the important thing for me is that we were both single, we both finished our marriages. We were done, and it was after the whole show.”

He also acknowledged the awkwardness of the situation, especially considering the friendships between the brides, “I can see how it might be insensitive because they know each other. I hold my hands up to that.”

He added that he had no intention of returning to the show and that his personal life was his own once filming ended, “As a single man, what I do in my personal life is entirely up to me.”