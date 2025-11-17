The Tab
Joe reveals the brutal way Maeve discovered his Julia-Ruth fling, and it’s not what we saw on TV

Julia-Ruth and Joe were going to keep silent, but then this happened

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Omfg, just when you thought the Julia-Ruth X Joe X Maeve love triangle couldn’t get any messier, the MAFS UK groom has revealed how the explosive moment actually came to be.

As we know, after leaving the experiment and their marriages to Divarni and Maeve in the rearview mirror, Joe and Julia-Ruth ditched the UK for a sunny vacay in Lanzarote. They drank cocktails on the beach, got matching tattoos, and admitted to sleeping with each other.

It all came out during the boys’ and girls’ nights out, with Maeve arriving at the party locked and fully loaded. She dropped the grenade, and the chaos spiralled from there, with Julia-Ruth later blaming the affair on feeling “isolated” after her marriage.

@e4

Permanent ink has created a permanent problem #MAFSUK #MarriedatFirstSight #RealityTV

♬ original sound – E4 – E4

Though it was certainly set up to seem like Maeve had a vision of her husband’s infidelity, Joe has since explained what really went down and why he now feels bad for Julia-Ruth.

Omg, did producers tell Maeve about Julia-Ruth and Joe?

Sitting down on the Tom Talk’s Podcast to talk about his MAFS UK experience, Joe detailed how he and Julia-Ruth essentially outed themselves to Maeve, producers, and the rest of the cast.

Apparently, when Julia-Ruth was set to rejoin the cast, she told Joe that she intended to keep their sunny vacation a secret. She claimed it was to protect Maeve and Divarni from “upset.”

“Yeah, sound. No problem,” Joe responded to his fling.

So the big question is, how the hell did it end up public knowledge? Well, going back to that Lanzarote getaway, both Julia-Ruth and Joe had separate video calls with production to see how they were getting on. For some reason, they told production they were both in Lanzarote, and they “put two and two together.”

Rule number one of cheating: Don’t reveal you’re in a foreign country together.

@tomstalkspodcast

This is how Maeve found out about Joe and Julia-Ruth’s ‘secret’ holiday #mafsuk

♬ original sound – Tom’s Talks Podcast

“So the way it actually got onto the show, production actually told [the cast],” Joe said. “Production actually stirred the pot.”

So it looks like production discovered the secret and immediately told Maeve in preparation for the party. Ouch.

Hilariously, Joe now feels “sorry” for Julia-Ruth because she “never had the intention” of airing out their Spanish fling. Wild thought here, maybe just don’t do it in the first place?

“At the end of the day, we were single and we had a good time, and she was just trying to protect their emotions,” he added.

Thank you, production, for loving the mess as much as we do!

Featured image credit: Channel 4/Tom Talk's Podcast

