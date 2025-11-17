Keye and Davide explain the shocking full story of why they broke up after MAFS UK

2 hours ago

After news that MAFS UK’s Keye and Davide have split spread around social media, the two grooms have spoken out themselves and revealed exactly what happened between them.

The Tab confirmed that the pair had broken up after the reunion aired, and there were rumours that they split because Keye was on the dating app Grindr. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday (15th November), Keye confirmed that this is true, and shared the full story of why they split.

“This is incredibly difficult to share, but I have always believed in being honest, even when it is uncomfortable,” he wrote. “In the early hours of a Sunday morning, while Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr. I want to be clear that I was not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else.

“I was in a dark and fragile place and reached for something unhealthy because I did not know how else to cope. What I was seeking had nothing to do with intimacy. It was an attempt to escape emotions I could not sit with, and I reached for substances when what I really needed was support.”

He admitted that none of this “excuses his actions” and took accountability for the fact that he “crossed a line and broke trust,” which ultimately cost him his marriage.

“I hate that Davide believed I was looking for someone else, because that was never the truth. But I fully accept the impact,” Keye added. “I have nothing but love for him. What we shared was real, both in the experiment and in the months after. He deserves the absolute best, and I am devastated that my choices caused him pain.”

Davide responded with his own post, writing: “The night in question (this happened 5months ago), I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. Out of my own insecurity I created a profile on Grindr to check whether Keye was on the app only to find that my gut feeling was correct.

“That moment was painful and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past. That’s why when it was broken, it was something I simply could not overcome. I won’t lie I was deeply hurt and shocked but with time, I’ve healed and found peace.”

Davide revealed that despite everything that went on, he doesn’t “hold any bitterness” towards Keye and respects that he has taken accountability. He also wished his ex-husband “peace and happiness” in life, so it doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood between them.

“Sometimes love doesn’t end the way we hope but it still leaves behind lessons that shape you for the better, for that I’ll always be grateful,” Davide concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Anica (@daveanica)

Keye revealed he has been going to therapy since the split and is learning to face his emotions “without running, numbing, or repeating the behaviours that hurt others and myself”. He added: “Now is not the time to unpack our relationship. What matters is acknowledging the truth, the love, the mistakes, and choosing to move forward with honesty and growth.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image by: Channel 4