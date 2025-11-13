Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

51 mins ago

Davide has shared a part of his final vows speech to Keye that was cut from MAFS UK, and it’s so awkward after this massive revelation. *Don’t read any further if you don’t want any spoilers*.

After the pair chose to commit to each other in the final vows, the groom posted some pictures on Instagram and wrote: “Below are parts of my vows that have not made the edit.”

“Keye you have shown me that what you want and like is not what you need, you have shown me that feeling safe is possible when truly loved. You were what I needed to realise that I’m worthy of being loved and respected… and that I’m a little bit hot,” he said in unaired scenes.

“When I think about our lifestyles outside of this bubble, it is clear they are very different. I need downtime to recharge once I come back from work, and I worry that your busy schedule would mean you will not be able to make time for us. I have been scared I’ll not be enough or what you are looking for in a partner, as I’m worried that once you step into the real world, the person that I am will not fit into yours.”

Then came the awkward bit: “I know you are scared that the outside world will push us away, that we will drift, and we might not find a way to each other, but I promise you we will. Same way otters hold their hands to not drift apart I’ll always hold yours.”

We now know that Davide and Keye aren’t together after MAFS UK. This spoiler came from a TikTok creator, who claims someone who knows a cast member told her the grooms “hate each other now”. She alleged that they split after Davide found out “Keye was on dating apps the whole time”.

So, exactly what Davide spoke about in the unaired final vows seemingly came true. They were pushed apart as soon as they got into the outside world. How awkward!

This bit was cut from his final vows speech too: “Keye, as I get down to one knee and open my heart to you, I promise to love and to care. I promise to find you when you feel lost, I promise to be by your side and build a life together. I’ll always make you smile at least once a day. I promise to put myself in your shoes whenever you are upset. But above all, I promise to be your anchor as long as you are mine. From VERY enamoured to I love you VERY much.”

If the spoilers are true, they haven’t built a life together, or made each other smile. That speech really didn’t age well.

The Tab reached out to Channel 4 for comment, and they confirmed that they would not comment on spoilers.

Featured image by: Channel 4