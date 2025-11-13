The Tab

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Oh dear!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Davide has shared a part of his final vows speech to Keye that was cut from MAFS UK, and it’s so awkward after this massive revelation. *Don’t read any further if you don’t want any spoilers*.

After the pair chose to commit to each other in the final vows, the groom posted some pictures on Instagram and wrote: “Below are parts of my vows that have not made the edit.”

“Keye you have shown me that what you want and like is not what you need, you have shown me that feeling safe is possible when truly loved. You were what I needed to realise that I’m worthy of being loved and respected… and that I’m a little bit hot,” he said in unaired scenes.

Credit: Channel 4

“When I think about our lifestyles outside of this bubble, it is clear they are very different. I need downtime to recharge once I come back from work, and I worry that your busy schedule would mean you will not be able to make time for us. I have been scared I’ll not be enough or what you are looking for in a partner, as I’m worried that once you step into the real world, the person that I am will not fit into yours.”

Then came the awkward bit: “I know you are scared that the outside world will push us away, that we will drift, and we might not find a way to each other, but I promise you we will. Same way otters hold their hands to not drift apart I’ll always hold yours.”

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

We now know that Davide and Keye aren’t together after MAFS UK. This spoiler came from a TikTok creator, who claims someone who knows a cast member told her the grooms “hate each other now”. She alleged that they split after Davide found out “Keye was on dating apps the whole time”.

So, exactly what Davide spoke about in the unaired final vows seemingly came true. They were pushed apart as soon as they got into the outside world. How awkward!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davide Anica (@daveanica)

This bit was cut from his final vows speech too: “Keye, as I get down to one knee and open my heart to you, I promise to love and to care. I promise to find you when you feel lost, I promise to be by your side and build a life together. I’ll always make you smile at least once a day. I promise to put myself in your shoes whenever you are upset. But above all, I promise to be your anchor as long as you are mine. From VERY enamoured to I love you VERY much.”

If the spoilers are true, they haven’t built a life together, or made each other smile. That speech really didn’t age well.

The Tab reached out to Channel 4 for comment, and they confirmed that they would not comment on spoilers.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

The distance MAFS UK 2025 couples have between them, and highest isn’t Rebecca and Bailey

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Latest

The ultimate student guide to feeling like a main character in Liverpool this autumn

Julia Tranczewska

Time to channel your inner Gilmore Girls

University of Glasgow student found not guilty over pro-Palestine protest

May Thomson

Hannah Taylor has been cleared after her arrest for splattering paint over a university building

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer dragged

The three brutal reasons The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer’s getting utterly, deservingly dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Don’t let nostalgia fool you: It’s going to be abysmal

Dread, stress and money: The ultimate guide to second-year housing in York

Bella Stoyanova

The never-ending hunt for second-year housing begins

Leah MAFS

Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

Kieran Galpin

‘My room got raided’

why Akon arrested released

Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

Suchismita Ghosh

They were responding to a ‘flock-warrant person alert’

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Ellissa Bain

Oh dear!

Here’s everything you need to look out for when searching for a student house in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spooky season might be over but house hunting season is arguably scarier…

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

Hayley Soen

This cast are something else

We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

Lila Thorpe

You’ll never see your halls in the same way again

The ultimate student guide to feeling like a main character in Liverpool this autumn

Julia Tranczewska

Time to channel your inner Gilmore Girls

University of Glasgow student found not guilty over pro-Palestine protest

May Thomson

Hannah Taylor has been cleared after her arrest for splattering paint over a university building

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer dragged

The three brutal reasons The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer’s getting utterly, deservingly dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Don’t let nostalgia fool you: It’s going to be abysmal

Dread, stress and money: The ultimate guide to second-year housing in York

Bella Stoyanova

The never-ending hunt for second-year housing begins

Leah MAFS

Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

Kieran Galpin

‘My room got raided’

why Akon arrested released

Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

Suchismita Ghosh

They were responding to a ‘flock-warrant person alert’

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Ellissa Bain

Oh dear!

Here’s everything you need to look out for when searching for a student house in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spooky season might be over but house hunting season is arguably scarier…

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

Hayley Soen

This cast are something else

We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

Lila Thorpe

You’ll never see your halls in the same way again