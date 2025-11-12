The Tab

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

It’s so overproduced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Rebecca from MAFS UK 2025 just shared a cute behind-the-scenes video from filming that accidentally revealed just how staged the show can be.

Bailey and Rebecca are one of the most loved couples on this season of MAFS. During the final dates, Rebecca shared an unseen clip from filming on her TikTok. In the video, you can hear someone in the bedroom scene counting down until her and Bailey kiss while they’re in bed.

“Right, ready? Three, two, one,” the producer can be heard saying behind the camera. Rebecca and Bailey share a kiss, turn off the light together, and get under the covers. Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye then starts playing, and you can hear everyone burst out laughing.

@becfen

Final dates…. This clip didn’t quite make the cut – I wonder why?! 😆😆😆 Listen with the volume on and watch right up to the end. This moment had us in stitches! So glad we caught this on camera. #fyp #mafsuk #e4mafsuk #rebeccamafs

♬ original sound – Rebecca Fenney | MAFS UK 2025

In the caption, Rebecca said: “Final dates… this clip didn’t quite make the cut. Wonder why? Listen with the volume on and watch right up until the end. This moment had us in stitches. So glad we caught it on camera.”

This cute clip has accidentally ruined MAFS for a bunch of people, who are now realising just how much production is involved in the series.

“Don’t think I can watch MAFS anymore. It’s literal paid actors at this point,” said one comment.

“This is so funny, but the realisation that it’s not [the film crew] following you around capturing moments,” said another.

Rebecca responded to a comment pointing out how strange it must be to have a film crew following you around all day, saying: “We were so used to it by this point.”

There have been lots of statements shared by MAFS cast members this season about the episodes apparently being super edited, and previous seasons had huge “staged” scandals, but this is a rare glimpse into the off-camera production everyone always forgets about.

Featured image by: Channel 4

