I can’t keep up! Leah has shared more proof Steven WAS on Hinge during MAFS UK after all

3 hours ago

It’s been more than a week now and the Hinge saga with Steven on MAFS UK still isn’t over. Now, another bride has come out and given evidence he was on a dating app after all. I can’t keep up!

The bombshell was dropped during the homestays, when one of Nelly’s friends accused Steven of making a new Hinge profile while he was still married and in the experiment.

Nelly confronted him at the commitment ceremony and they both decided to go home. However, Steven has insisted he wasn’t on the dating app ever since. He’s gone on Instagram multiple times and shared screenshots of emails and videos that seemingly prove he was banned from Hinge the whole time.

However, in a new interview with Heat World, Leah has now claimed she was the one who helped Nelly print out all the screenshots to show at the commitment ceremony, and saw the evidence with her own eyes.

“I actually sat with Nelly the night before putting the receipts together. Because she found it all out I was like print it out, get it all together because people will worm their way out of that,” she said. “I had Hinge back in the day and I know full well that you can’t just get verified so that’s why I was so adamant with it.”

She added: “I actually liked Stephen. I thought he’s not a bad guy, don’t get me wrong he’s done a lot of bad things and now maybe I see him in a different light than what I did, but he just needed to be honest from day one and he wasn’t and that’s the problem. I think if something happened own it.”

So that’s Leah, Nelly and Nelly’s friend who all supposedly saw the direct evidence Steven was on Hinge during MAFS UK. Now I really don’t know who’s telling the truth.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image by: Channel 4