The Tab

I can’t keep up! Leah has shared more proof Steven WAS on Hinge during MAFS UK after all

He’s still denying it

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

It’s been more than a week now and the Hinge saga with Steven on MAFS UK still isn’t over. Now, another bride has come out and given evidence he was on a dating app after all. I can’t keep up!

The bombshell was dropped during the homestays, when one of Nelly’s friends accused Steven of making a new Hinge profile while he was still married and in the experiment.

Nelly confronted him at the commitment ceremony and they both decided to go home. However, Steven has insisted he wasn’t on the dating app ever since. He’s gone on Instagram multiple times and shared screenshots of emails and videos that seemingly prove he was banned from Hinge the whole time.

Credit: Channel 4

However, in a new interview with Heat World, Leah has now claimed she was the one who helped Nelly print out all the screenshots to show at the commitment ceremony, and saw the evidence with her own eyes.

“I actually sat with Nelly the night before putting the receipts together. Because she found it all out I was like print it out, get it all together because people will worm their way out of that,” she said. “I had Hinge back in the day and I know full well that you can’t just get verified so that’s why I was so adamant with it.”

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

She added: “I actually liked Stephen. I thought he’s not a bad guy, don’t get me wrong he’s done a lot of bad things and now maybe I see him in a different light than what I did, but he just needed to be honest from day one and he wasn’t and that’s the problem. I think if something happened own it.”

Credit: Channel 4

So that’s Leah, Nelly and Nelly’s friend who all supposedly saw the direct evidence Steven was on Hinge during MAFS UK. Now I really don’t know who’s telling the truth.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘Soon come’: Leah and Leigh hint there’s full cheating drama coming up for them on MAFS

Keye reveals his favourite person on MAFS UK 2025, and the ‘biggest red flag’

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Latest

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I requested to address that topic directly at the reunion’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I requested to address that topic directly at the reunion’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral