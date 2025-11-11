The Tab

Keye reveals his favourite person on MAFS UK 2025, and the ‘biggest red flag’

Not including Davide of course

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

MAFS UK 2025 has almost come to an end and Keye has been dishing the dirt on some of his fellow cast. I’m seated.

The groom has had a pretty smooth ride through the experiment, staying strong with Davide despite a little blip during the homestays where he showed an “entitled” new side to him.

In an interview with TikTok duo Hardeep and Shana, Keye was asked who his favourite person on MAFS UK 2025 was, not including Davide of course.

He didn’t even hesitate, quickly saying: “Oh my god Maeve. Maeve, hands down, 100 per cent. Maeve is my favourite human being.”

Keye revealed he’s been up to Newcastle to see her quite a few times since the experiment and described her son Archie as one of his “best friends”. Awww!

When asked what his favourite thing about Maeve is, he said: “She’s so fearlessly her and she kind of just gives everyone else in her presence it. Once you’re in her family you’re in her family, and she gives you permission to be yourself.”

Keye added: “You just feel so comfortable being yourself around her because she’s so unapologetically her.”

@hardzillaa

Replying to @johnpaulshepherd_ he wasn’t on the fence for this one! #mafsuk #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightuk @keyeluke @Shanabanana

♬ original sound – hardeep dhadda

The groom was then asked who he thinks the “biggest red flag” on the 2025 season was, and his answer was just as quick. Steven.

“I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but if anyone hasn’t seen Steven’s a red flag by now, that’s a red flag in itself to be honest,” he said.

The groom didn’t expand on his reasoning, but I think it’s pretty obvious. Steven has been called out many times throughout the series for the way he treated Nelly.

From lashing out and shouting at her to supposedly messaging Julia-Ruth after the show, it’s safe to say he was a walking, talking red flag the whole way through.

@shanarosey

and I oop 🤷🏽‍♀️ #fyp #marriedatfirstsightuk #redflag @keyeluke @hardeep dhadda

♬ original sound – Shanabanana

Featured image by: Channel 4 

