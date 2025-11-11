MAFS UK cast divulge unexpected origins of Julia-Ruth’s infamous ‘Juicy-Roo’ nickname

3 hours ago

One of the many, many things that MAFS UK viewers are dragging Julia-Ruth for is her chosen nickname “Juicy-Roo”. She’s been calling herself this throughout the show, and in her ongoing social media music video series. The MAFS UK cast have finally shed some light on how Julia-Ruth’s “Juicy-Roo” nickname originated. I did not expect this.

During an Instagram Q&A, a MAFS viewer asked Leigh: “Did any of you actually call Julia-Ruth ‘Juicy-Roo’?”

Leah replied: “Yeah, we did. The whole cast actually called her ‘Juicy-Roo’. So, that wasn’t something that Julia-Ruth made up.”

She believes it was actually Leah who first coined the name.

“So, that wasn’t something she concocted on her own. That was a nickname we gave her. But then after everything happened, she kind of got demoted back down to ‘Julia-Ruth’ from ‘Juicy-Roo’, because the juiciness just wan’t juicing after that.”

This explains why we keep seeing Julia-Ruth call herself ‘Juicy-Roo’ in all her unhinged TikToks, but none of the other cast call her that. It’s not because only Julia-Ruth is trying to make the nickname a thing, but because the other MAFS UK cast aren’t really on nickname-y terms with her after she moved on with two other husbands.

Julia-Ruth herself confirmed what Leah was on about. She added on her story: “You guys think I named myself? Ffs. Anyway, it was Leah who gave me the name and it stuck. Even the producers and experts call me ‘Juicy-Roo’. Ask any of the group.”

I’m struggling to picture Paul Brunson summoning Divarni and Juicy-Roo to the coach during a commitment ceremony, but I’ll take her word for it x

