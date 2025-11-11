The Tab

MAFS UK cast divulge unexpected origins of Julia-Ruth’s infamous ‘Juicy-Roo’ nickname

So that’s why only Julia-Ruth uses it…

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

One of the many, many things that MAFS UK viewers are dragging Julia-Ruth for is her chosen nickname “Juicy-Roo”. She’s been calling herself this throughout the show, and in her ongoing social media music video series. The MAFS UK cast have finally shed some light on how Julia-Ruth’s “Juicy-Roo” nickname originated. I did not expect this.

During an Instagram Q&A, a MAFS viewer asked Leigh: “Did any of you actually call Julia-Ruth ‘Juicy-Roo’?”

Leah replied: “Yeah, we did. The whole cast actually called her ‘Juicy-Roo’. So, that wasn’t something that Julia-Ruth made up.”

She believes it was actually Leah who first coined the name.

We all reacted like Sarah and Abi to the return of Julia-Ruth mafs uk

We all reacted like Sarah and Abi to the return of Julia-Ruth
(Image via Channel 4)

“So, that wasn’t something she concocted on her own. That was a nickname we gave her. But then after everything happened, she kind of got demoted back down to ‘Julia-Ruth’ from ‘Juicy-Roo’, because the juiciness just wan’t juicing after that.”

This explains why we keep seeing Julia-Ruth call herself ‘Juicy-Roo’ in all her unhinged TikToks, but none of the other cast call her that. It’s not because only Julia-Ruth is trying to make the nickname a thing, but because the other MAFS UK cast aren’t really on nickname-y terms with her after she moved on with two other husbands.

Julia-Ruth herself confirmed what Leah was on about. She added on her story: “You guys think I named myself? Ffs. Anyway, it was Leah who gave me the name and it stuck. Even the producers and experts call me ‘Juicy-Roo’. Ask any of the group.”

Julia-Ruth's Instagram story about juicy-roo nickname

Julia-Ruth’s Instagram story

I’m struggling to picture Paul Brunson summoning Divarni and Juicy-Roo to the coach during a commitment ceremony, but I’ll take her word for it x

Featured images via Channel 4.

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

